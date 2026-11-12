Bridgeline Digital: Major Retailer Selects HawkSearch to Replace Legacy Search Platform with AI-Powered Product Discovery

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, announced today that a major U.S. farm, ranch and lifestyle retailer has selected HawkSearch to power search and product discovery across its digital commerce experience.

The competitive win will transition the retailer from its existing enterprise search platform to HawkSearch, supporting a complex eCommerce operation with approximately 180,000 products across two divisions. The retailer selected HawkSearch to provide greater control over its search infrastructure, more predictable operating costs, and a scalable platform capable of supporting its growing digital business.

The retailer selected HawkSearch as it sought greater control over its search infrastructure, more predictable operating costs, and an architecture capable of scaling alongside its growing digital business. The company will deploy HawkSearch's Hybrid Hosting and Unified Search capabilities to support product discovery across its extensive assortment of products.

Built for High-Volume Commerce

The retailer operates two major divisions with approximately 90,000 products each, supported by shared product data and a digital catalog spanning farm and ranch, home, hardware, outdoor and sporting goods categories. The retailer also maintains a substantial network of retail locations across multiple U.S. states.

As digital traffic and catalog complexity each continue to grow, the retailer required a platform capable of supporting high-volume search while providing greater flexibility over how products and content are indexed and discovered.

HawkSearch's Hybrid Hosting architecture will provide dedicated infrastructure designed for the retailer's traffic requirements, while Unified Search will create a foundation for more intelligent product and content discovery.

Creating a Foundation for AI-Powered Shopping

Beyond the initial search deployment, the retailer will be evaluating additional AI-powered capabilities as part of its broader digital eCommerce strategy.

The retailer selected a platform that can support its AI strategy today, with HawkSearch already offering intelligent product discovery and conversational shopping capabilities that can extend the customer experience beyond traditional search.

"This win demonstrates HawkSearch's ability to compete in large-scale eCommerce environments where performance, scalability and cost predictability all matter," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "This retailer operates a high-volume digital commerce environment with a large and growing product catalog. HawkSearch gives them an enterprise foundation for search today while creating a path toward more intelligent, AI-powered shopping experiences in the future."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.hawksearch.com and www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/major-retailer-selects-hawksearch-to-replace-legacy-search-platfo-1250490