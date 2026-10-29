Branded Legacy Inc: T4 Robotics Announces Launch of LADI-Hornet Prototype Development in Ukraine

Kharkiv Development Facility Now Supporting Construction and Integration of Company's Initial Autonomous Interceptor Prototype

KHARKIV, UA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / T4 Robotics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BLEG) ("T4 Robotics" or the "Company") today announced the formal commencement of prototype development for its LADI-Hornet autonomous interceptor platform at the Company's recently established development facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The launch of prototype development represents the next stage in T4 Robotics' strategy to move from technology development into physical systems and operational evaluation. The Company's Kharkiv facility, announced earlier this month, is now being utilized to support prototype assembly, engineering, systems integration and preparation for testing.

The initial LADI-Hornet prototype is being developed as an AI-commanded interceptor designed to engage FPV drones, loitering munitions and other low-cost aerial threats. Development is focused on integrating the platform's propulsion, flight control, communications, sensing and autonomous command systems into a functional prototype suitable for controlled evaluation.

The Company is taking an iterative approach to prototype development, with engineering teams expected to evaluate individual components and integrated systems throughout the development process. Design modifications will be incorporated as testing identifies opportunities to improve performance, reliability and manufacturability.

T4 Robotics' Ukrainian operations are also intended to provide direct access to engineers and operational partners with experience in modern drone warfare. The Company believes this proximity can help ensure that prototype development remains focused on practical requirements identified in the field.

As prototype development progresses, the Company expects to transition the LADI-Hornet through a series of engineering and flight evaluations. These activities are intended to prepare the system for operational testing and, subject to applicable permissions and conditions, deployment with front-line partners.

The Company expects to provide a further update as the prototype reaches the next stage of testing and evaluation.

The LADI-Hornet program represents the first physical development phase of T4 Robotics' broader autonomous defense strategy. The Company expects the engineering capabilities and infrastructure established through the program to provide a foundation for additional autonomous aerial and ground systems.

About T4 Robotics, Inc.

T4 Robotics, Inc. is a publicly traded technology company focused on the development and commercialization of autonomous defense and robotics systems. The Company's strategy is centered on developing scalable, cost-effective autonomous systems designed to address emerging aerial and ground threats. Through its development programs and strategic relationships, T4 Robotics is building toward a layered autonomous defense architecture incorporating interceptor systems, unmanned ground vehicles and close-range point-defense technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding prototype development, testing, future deployment, operational evaluation, technology development timelines and future product programs. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

T4 Robotics, Inc.

info@brandedlegacy.com

www.T4robotics.com

SOURCE: Branded Legacy Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/t4-robotics-announces-launch-of-ladi-hornet-prototype-development-in-ukraine-1243412