Mary Kay Launches Biggest-Ever Global Brand Campaign in Spain, Celebrating the Power of Women Connecting Through Beauty

Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared inspires a new generation to discover the confidence, community, and opportunity that emerge when beauty is shared.

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

MADRID, ES / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Mary Kay Inc., the iconic beauty company known for its innovative products and entrepreneurial opportunity, is launching Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared in Spain as part of its largest global consumer campaign to date. Rolling out across 40 markets worldwide, the campaign introduces Mary Kay to a new generation of consumers while reinforcing the values that have defined the brand for more than 60 years: connection, confidence, and women supporting women.

At a time when beauty is often experienced through screens and shaped by comparison, Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared celebrates the idea that beauty becomes more meaningful when it brings people together. The campaign highlights the relationships, experiences, and opportunities created when women share knowledge, encouragement, and support.

"Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is a reflection of who we are and what we have always stood for: women supporting women," said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc. "As we enter our next era of growth, we are celebrating and empowering every Mary Kay woman - from our Independent Beauty Consultants to customers - Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is more than a campaign, it is a movement."



The Mary Kay Café was an immersive event held in Madrid in September that brought together journalists and content creators for conversations around beauty, connection, and self-expression. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Spain)

Discover the campaign video here: "Your First Lipstick Probably Wasn't Yours".

In Spain, Mary Kay is bringing the Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared campaign to life through engaging consumer experiences.

Among the first activations was the Mary Kay Café , an immersive event held in Madrid in September that brought together journalists and content creators for conversations around beauty, connection, and self-expression. Guests exchanged beauty tips and participated in a makeup workshop led by professional makeup artist Mara Fervi.

an immersive event held in Madrid in September that brought together journalists and content creators for conversations around beauty, connection, and self-expression. Guests exchanged beauty tips and participated in a makeup workshop led by professional makeup artist Upcoming activations include a collaboration with Cosmopolitan's Book Club , creating a space for young readers to connect, exchange perspectives, and celebrate the power of shared experiences.

, creating a space for young readers to connect, exchange perspectives, and celebrate the power of shared experiences. Mary Kay Spain will also be featured in an upcoming episode of VIBENAT, the videocast created by journalist Ana de Santos that spotlights influential voices across culture, sports, and society. Airing October 29, the episode will feature Olympic gold medalist Sandra Sánchez, whose journey of perseverance, resilience, and self-belief reflects the values at the heart of the Mary Kay brand.



Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared celebrates the idea that beauty becomes more meaningful when it brings people together. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Spain)

Together, these initiatives underscore the campaign's mission to create meaningful connections and inspire women through the power of shared experiences.

"What makes Mary Kay different has never been a product alone. It's the personal connection between an Independent Beauty Consultant and her customers," said Gema Aznar, General Manager of Mary Kay Spain. "Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared celebrates those relationships, the conversations, encouragement, and trust that turn a beauty experience into something much more meaningful. It's a modern expression of who we are: a brand built on empowering women, fostering community, and helping people feel seen, confident, and supported."



Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared campaign introduces Mary Kay to a new generation of consumers. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Spain)

The campaign will be amplified through an integrated marketing strategy blending digital and "real life" that includes social media, influencer partnerships, media outreach, immersive brand experiences, and consumer engagement initiatives across Spain and globally. Because while beauty may start with a product, its lasting impact comes from the confidence, connection, and opportunities we share with one another.



Mary Kay Spain has been the No. 1 direct-selling cosmetics company in Spain since 2014, maintaining the leading position for more than a decade, according to Registro Mercantil data. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Spain)

Topping the Charts:

Mary Kay Spain has been the No. 1 direct-selling cosmetics company in Spain since 2014, maintaining the leading position for more than a decade, according to Registro Mercantil data. Mary Kay was also named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the world by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026).

by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026). Since 2013, Mary Kay Spain has earned 61 awards and recognitions, including 31 for product excellence and 30 for business leadership.

In 2026, Mary Kay Spain was recognized by InStyle in its Beauty with Influence Awards for the company's positive social impact. The award honored brands that demonstrate both product excellence and purpose-driven leadership.

Mary Kay Spain has twice been recognized by Expansión, one of Spain's leading business publications, for excellence in corporate compliance.

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About Mary Kay

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has empowered generations of women around the world to discover beauty together, build meaningful futures and find a community of women who celebrate one another. Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, the global beauty company has connected women across 40 markets through innovative skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products. Mary Kay transforms purpose into action by advancing causes that support women and families, investing in scientific innovation, and working toward a more sustainable future. At its core, Mary Kay is dedicated to enriching women's lives and creating opportunities for women to thrive together. Learn more at www.marykay.es. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube.

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"Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, Value Sales at RSP, 2025 Data"



Mary Kay Inc., the iconic beauty company known for its innovative products and entrepreneurial opportunity, is launching Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared in Spain as part of its largest global consumer campaign. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Spain)

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SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mary-kay-launches-biggest-ever-global-brand-campaign-in-spain-ce-1243532