The agency's work for Vodaland USA gives engineering and procurement professionals a central place to access product specifications, technical documents, and project tools.

Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Full-service digital marketing agency Intero Digital has been named an October 2026 DesignRush Awards finalist for its website design for Vodaland USA, a stormwater and drainage solutions manufacturer.

Image caption: Intero Digital's Vodaland Engineering Portal Website Design was named a DesignRush Awards finalist. Image source: DesignRush

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The portal provides engineering and procurement professionals with tools and resources to support project planning, including:

Access to CAD and BIM files, product specifications, and installation documents.

Engineering calculators for channel capacity, catchment area, and wastewater flow.

Project-based document storage and submittal package preparation.

Searchable product and technical resource libraries with filters by product type, load class, and application.

English and Spanish language options.

The DesignRush Awards recognize creative work across categories such as website, app, logo, print, packaging, and video design. Entries are reviewed by design professionals and assessed on criteria such as visual impact, creativity, functionality, execution, branding, and user experience.

"Industrial website design requires a clear understanding of how different audiences evaluate information and make decisions. When the user experience reflects those needs, a website can support the decision-making process long before a sales conversation begins," said Randy James, president of Intero Studios at Intero Digital.

For more information, visit the Vodaland Engineering Portal Website Design project on DesignRush.

About Intero Digital:

Founded in Colorado Springs, Intero Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps businesses reach their most ambitious goals by leveraging integrated digital marketing solutions, including SEO, generative engine optimization (GEO), paid media, and content strategy, executed by top industry talent and enabled by cutting-edge technology.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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