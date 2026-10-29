Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (FSE: G07) ("Protium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website at www.protium.ca and the engagement of Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") to execute a comprehensive one-year digital marketing and investor awareness program designed to enhance the Company's visibility within the investment community.

The newly launched website has been designed to provide shareholders, investors, and stakeholders with an enhanced platform for accessing corporate information, news releases, project updates, and information regarding the Company's business strategy and growth initiatives. The redesigned site offers improved functionality, streamlined navigation, and a mobile-friendly experience to better serve the Company's growing audience.

"Our new website provides investors with a modern and accessible source of Company information. Our engagement with Native Ads is intended to broaden market awareness and communicate our strategy, milestones, and growth opportunities to a wider investment audience" stated Marc Branson, Chief Executive Officer of Protium Clean Energy Corp.

The Company has entered into a one-year marketing agreement with Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a strategic digital media and investor awareness campaign on behalf of the Company. Services will include digital advertising, content distribution, search engine marketing, social media engagement, and investor outreach initiatives designed to increase awareness of Protium among investors and other market participants. Native Ads is located at 244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N-249, New York, NY 10001 (T: +1.877.773.3540; E: info@nativeads.com). The primary contact for the engagement is Jon Malach.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay Native Ads US$150,000 over a twelve-month period. The campaign is expected to commence in November 2026 and continue for approximately twelve months. Native Ads and the Company are arm's length. To the knowledge of the Company, neither Native Ads nor its principals currently hold securities of the Company, and the compensation under the agreement does not include options or other securities of the Company.

About Protium

Protium is a critical minerals exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned tungsten assets in Nevada's historic Gabbs Tungsten District, one of North America's most significant tungsten-producing regions. The Company is focused on developing strategic mineral assets that support growing demand from defense, aerospace, energy, and advanced manufacturing industries. In addition to its flagship tungsten projects, Protium continues to advance its hydrogen and lithium properties, providing complementary exposure to emerging clean energy and energy storage markets

Additional information about the Company is available at www.protium.ca.

Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the launch and functionality of the Company's website, the engagement of Native Ads, the scope and timing of the digital marketing and investor awareness campaign, and the Company's business strategy and growth initiatives. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE, inability to effectively execute the marketing program, changes in market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321437