The software development agency received distinctions for its expertise in UX design, app development, web development, and cross-platform mobile app development.

Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Designli, a leading mobile app, web, and SaaS development agency, has earned several industry recognitions over the course of 2026, highlighting its work across digital product design and development.

Image caption: Designli earned multiple industry recognitions in 2026, highlighting the agency's track record of delivering results. Image source: DesignRush.

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Designli received the following distinctions this year:

High Performer 2026 in UX Design Services and iOS Development by G2.

by G2. Top Mobile App Development Company for 2026 by MobileAppDaily.

by MobileAppDaily. Top 100 Web Development Companies in the USA for 2026 by Techreviewer.

for 2026 by Techreviewer. Global Winner for Summer 2026 in Swift and React Native Development by Clutch.

For Designli, these distinctions reflect an approach to product development that connects business objectives with the design and engineering decisions required to bring digital products to market.

"Building a successful digital product requires more than writing code or delivering an attractive interface. It takes a clear understanding of the problem, a disciplined development process, and a team that can translate business goals into products people want to use. We are honored to receive these recognitions, and we're grateful to our team and clients who make this work possible. These awards inspire us to continue raising the bar and delivering digital products that create meaningful value for the businesses and people who use them," said Designli CEO Keith Shields.

Designli works with businesses to develop custom software, mobile applications, and web platforms, helping organizations turn ideas into digital products through strategy, design, and engineering.

For more information about Designli and its services, please visit https://designli.co/.

About Designli

Designli helps non-technical SaaS and startup founders build and scale custom software with clarity, confidence, and peace of mind. They provide full-time, founder-aligned product teams that speak both code and human. Whether starting from scratch or recovering from a messy build, Designli guides users through every stage from prototyping and custom development to long-term product strategy.

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