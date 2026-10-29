Solink Raises $100+ Million in Fresh Funding: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 29th

Solink says its latest funding will accelerate expansion The startup turns existing cameras into real-time sources of business intelligence. Co-founder and CEO Mike Matta will join NYSE Live to discuss how vision-language models have reached the point where they can reason similarly to the ways humans do.

Big3 Co-founder + CEO Ice Cube looks ahead to BIG3's public listing His 3-on-3 basketball league is set to go public via a SPAC merger with Graf Global Corp. ICE Cube will join NYSE Lead Content Creator Kristen Scholer for an interview that will air in the coming days.

Investors navigate a flurry of economic data and earnings developments. The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at a target range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday. NYSX Component Microsoft is looking at a higher open after its FY 2027 Q1 earnings beat top and bottom-line estimates.



Opening Bell

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) marks the launch of its Small Business Supplier Accelerator

Closing Bell

SmartBank (NYSE: SMBK) celebrates its listing on the New York Stock Exchange

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solink-raises-100-million-in-fresh-funding-nyse-content-update-302923732.html