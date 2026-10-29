Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Bann naht: Pentagon sperrt China-Metalle - dieser Nickel-Explorer reagiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: Solink Raises $100+ Million in Fresh Funding: NYSE Content Update

Solink Raises $100+ Million in Fresh Funding: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 29th

  • Solink says its latest funding will accelerate expansion
    • The startup turns existing cameras into real-time sources of business intelligence.
    • Co-founder and CEO Mike Matta will join NYSE Live to discuss how vision-language models have reached the point where they can reason similarly to the ways humans do.
  • Big3 Co-founder + CEO Ice Cube looks ahead to BIG3's public listing
    • His 3-on-3 basketball league is set to go public via a SPAC merger with Graf Global Corp.
    • ICE Cube will join NYSE Lead Content Creator Kristen Scholer for an interview that will air in the coming days.
  • Investors navigate a flurry of economic data and earnings developments.
    • The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at a target range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday.
    • NYSX Component Microsoft is looking at a higher open after its FY 2027 Q1 earnings beat top and bottom-line estimates.

Opening Bell
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) marks the launch of its Small Business Supplier Accelerator

Closing Bell
SmartBank (NYSE: SMBK) celebrates its listing on the New York Stock Exchange

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solink-raises-100-million-in-fresh-funding-nyse-content-update-302923732.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.