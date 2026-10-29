AmeriLife Underscores Its Commitment to Agent Wellbeing During the 2027 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

Comprehensive benefits, advocacy and support help agents focus on serving clients during Medicare's busiest season

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / With the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) underway, AmeriLife is highlighting the value of its Agent Benefits Program, a resource designed to help licensed independent agents access the protection, advocacy, and support they need to navigate one of the busiest and most important times of the year.

For agents, success during AEP depends on staying focused on helping clients make informed coverage decisions. Yet many face the same challenges as the consumers they serve: navigating healthcare options, managing costs, and securing benefits that provide peace of mind for themselves and their families. Through the Agent Benefits Program, AmeriLife helps bridge that gap by providing access to medical, dental, life, accident and critical illness coverage, along with personalized advocacy services that help participants maximize the value of their benefits.

"Licensed independent agents dedicate themselves to helping others protect what matters most, but too often they lack access to the same level of support themselves," said Barbara Stewart, President of AmeriLife Benefits. "The Agent Benefits Program reflects our belief that agents deserve meaningful resources that support their health, their families and their futures. When agents know they have a partner looking out for their wellbeing, they can focus their energy where it belongs: serving clients and growing their businesses."

For one participating agent, that support made a profound difference.

After years of navigating health insurance plans that would not cover a critical prescription medication for his wife, Ryan Hall, an independent agent and agency owner affiliated with AmeriLife's Senior Market Advisors, turned to the Agent Benefits Program's advocacy team for assistance. Working alongside his family, the team helped secure an exception that reduced the monthly cost of his wife's medication by nearly 75%, delivering meaningful savings while providing access to the life-saving treatment his wife needed. He also recalled another occasion in which a program advocate helped resolve a complex out-of-network billing issue while his family was traveling, describing the experience as an example of the hands-on support that has set the program apart.

Beyond the personal impact, Hall said the program has strengthened his ability to recruit and retain talent, serving as a differentiator for prospective agents evaluating where to build their businesses. In one instance, the availability of the benefits offered helped influence another agency to move its entire team to his organization.

Stories like these underscore a broader need within the insurance industry. Many licensed independent agents remain unaware that benefit solutions and advocacy resources tailored to their unique needs are available. Participants have noted that increasing awareness represents one of the greatest opportunities to help agents access support that can positively impact both their personal lives and professional success.

"At AmeriLife, we are committed to helping agents succeed in every aspect of their business," said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer for Health at AmeriLife. "That means delivering more than products and distribution opportunities. It means providing access to the services, resources, and support systems that allow agents to operate with confidence, care for their families, and remain focused on what they do best. As AEP begins, programs like this reinforce what it means to be a true partner to the agents we serve."

For more information on AmeriLife's Agent Benefits Program and the benefits available to AmeriLife-affiliated, licensed independent agents, visit AgentBenefitsProgram.com.

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About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 325,000 insurance agents, advisors, and financial professionals, and 160 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com.

Contacts:

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilife-underscores-its-commitment-to-agent-wellbeing-during-t-1242700