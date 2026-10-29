American College of Education Launches a Doctor of Business Administration for Under $22,000

The fully online DBA from ACE started its first cohort in October, with a second to follow in November.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) recently expanded its academic offerings by launching an online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree program.

With a total cost of $21,5251 for its 55 semester credits, the affordability of this new online DBA paired with its consistently structured coursework makes it a highly doable doctorate for full-time working professionals. Dissertation completion is built into the program's progression - doctoral candidates are guided through the dissertation chapter-by-chapter and supported by faculty every step of the way. The entire program, including the dissertation, can be completed in as little as three years.2

ACE's DBA focuses on helping aspiring senior and executive leaders solve high-impact business challenges through applied research and data-driven decision making. Through rigorous, career-relevant coursework aligned with ACBSP and IACBE standards, students translate theory into practice, organizational effectiveness and economic value.

"Markets shift faster than they once did. Customer expectations evolve quickly. New competitors emerge with little warning, and AI is accelerating the pace of change across nearly every industry," said ACE Assistant Provost of Business Professions Dr. Crystal Nuemann about the timeliness of this degree. "Every executive has faced a decision that couldn't be settled by experience alone, which is where applied research in business earns its value."

The addition of the DBA expands ACE's academic catalog within its business vertical, joining several existing business graduate programs - a Master of Business Administration and an M.S. in Organizational Leadership . Learn more about the DBA at ace.edu .

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

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Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

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press@ace.edu

1This is an estimated value of the cost for tuition and fees. Amounts may vary depending on number of transfer credits applied to the selected program hours, the pace and satisfactory completion of the selected program, receipt of institutional scholarship and/or grant amounts, or adjustments to tuition or fees as described in the Catalog Right to Modify Tuition section. State sales and use tax will apply where required by law.

2This is an estimated time to completion. Actual completion time may vary depending on the number of transfer credits applied, availability of courses, satisfactory pace, multiple course requests, successful course completion, and meeting program milestones as required. SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-launches-a-doctor-of-business-administration-for-under-22-0-1241942