Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure and frontier technology company, is pleased to provide an update on its SpaceX investment, derivative strategy, and digital asset treasury holdings.

Key Highlights

Substantial Increase in SpaceX Liquidity: Neptune now holds approximately 112,000 free-trading SpaceX shares, an increase from the initial 29,879 shares announced in August 2026.

Neptune now holds approximately 112,000 free-trading SpaceX shares, an increase from the initial 29,879 shares announced in August 2026. Active Cash Generation via Derivative Strategy: The Company has generated approximately C$320,000 from premiums through its covered call options strategy since August 2026.

The Company has generated approximately C$320,000 from premiums through its covered call options strategy since August 2026. Strategic Upside Capital Preservation: Neptune currently has options covering approximately 60,000 SpaceX shares with average strike prices of US$206.

Neptune currently has options covering approximately 60,000 SpaceX shares with average strike prices of US$206. Diversified Blue-Chip Digital Asset Reserve: Neptune holds approximately 427 Bitcoin and 37,900 Solana, maintaining significant exposure to two leading digital assets.

Following the SpaceX initial public offering, Neptune has continued to receive additional freely tradable shares as lock-up restrictions expire. The Company's current approximately 112,000 free-trading SpaceX shares, provide greater flexibility in managing its frontier technology assets.

Neptune has also implemented a covered call options strategy on a portion of its SpaceX holdings, generating approximately C$320,000 in premiums to date. The strategy provides an opportunity to generate cash flow from existing equity holdings while retaining exposure to potential appreciation on shares not subject to covered calls.

"Our early investment in SpaceX continues to mature into a highly liquid, institutional-grade balance sheet asset," said Cale Moodie, President and CEO of Neptune. "We are actively demonstrating how Neptune can monetize frontier equity to support ongoing operations and fund new growth initiatives. Our focus is on building a portfolio of high-quality assets while generating cashflow and maintaining the flexibility to pursue new opportunities."

Neptune remains committed to expanding its dual-exposure model, maintaining disciplined exposure to liquid digital assets and premier frontier technologies, while actively generating cash and utilizing debt to minimize dilutive financings.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the current and future valuation of the Company's investments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key personnel and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

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