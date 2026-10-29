A group of Chinese scientists have developed a molecular locking strategy for organic solar cells. The team's strategy involves using a vacuum-deposited indium chloride (InClx) interlayer to stabilize the interface between the electrode and the hole-transport layer in organic solar cells. The interlayer works by triggering ligand exchange, forming a robust, multidentate indium-oxygen-phosphorus (In-O-P) coordination network capable of densely and uniformly anchoring self-assembled monolayers (SAMs). The scientists' work is presented in the research paper Chloride-mediated SAM locking via ligand-exchange ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...