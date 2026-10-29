MetricStream, the global market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced the speakers for its 14th annual U.S. GRC Summit. The free event takes place virtually on November 4 and 5, 2026, in two half-day sessions that begin at 7:30 a.m. PT 10:30 a.m. ET. More than 1,500 people have registered to date.

Sessions cover how organizations move AI from pilot projects to strategic outcomes across risk, compliance, audit, and cyber; how they govern the AI they deploy; and where human judgment still leads. Agentic AI, in which agents perform GRC tasks with a human-in-the-loop, is a core theme.

"GRC teams are rapidly adopting AI to reduce manual work and lower costs," said Manu Gopeendran, Senior Vice President, Strategy Marketing, MetricStream. "Agentic AI is taking that further, with agents increasingly handling tasks such as data capture and evidence gathering under human oversight. The GRC Summit offers practitioners a look at how leading organizations are adopting AI and what it takes to make it work in practice."

Confirmed speakers include:

Sue Gomez, Chief Operating Officer for Corporate Audit, State Street

James Downing, Chief Compliance Officer, JLL Capital Markets

Patrick Simonnet, Chief Audit Executive, Bank of China USA

Masood Ali, Managing Director, Data Strategy and Governance, State Street

Spruille Braden, Head of Enterprise Resilience, MassMutual

Saranya Balakrishnan Jothi, Head of Enterprise Resilience, First Citizens Bank

Sadhana Deot, Vice President, Global Ethics and Compliance, Trimble Inc.

Clifton Roberts, Senior Director, Legal and Business Compliance, Intel Corporation

Maria T. Buccieri, Senior Director, Enterprise Compliance and Ethics, Amtrak

Michael Cover, Director, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Solomon Ugah, Global Cyber Compliance Leader, Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Jessica Markun, Senior Vice President, Finance and Risk, FCCI Insurance Group

Michael Rasmussen, Analyst and Pundit, GRC 20/20 Research and GRC Report

Day 1 features an opening keynote from Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, MetricStream, on "Orchestrating the AI Future of GRC," followed by Marc Levine, CEO, MetricStream, on turning GRC into a strategic business advantage. A CXO panel looks at how AI is changing the roles of chief risk, audit, and compliance officers.

Day 2 opens with GRC 20/20 Pundit Michael Rasmussen's keynote, "Agentic AI in GRC: From Novelty to Strategic Business Advantage." Case studies from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Intel follow, along with a practitioner panel on building an enterprise GRC program that works on the ground.

MetricStream product sessions cover the latest risk and compliance capabilities and AI architecture for GRC. Marc Levine closes the summit with a look at what to expect in 2027.

To register, visit the U.S. GRC Summit registration page.

All opinions and knowledge shared are those of the speakers, who are industry experts, and do not represent any organization or firm.

About MetricStream Inc.

MetricStream is the leader in AI-native GRC, simplifying Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built Risk, Compliance, Audit, Cyber GRC, Third-Party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code/no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by more than 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. Learn more at www.metricstream.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patricia A. McParland

Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com