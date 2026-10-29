On October 26, "Justice and Peace for All Humanity-Photo Exhibition Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Opening of the Tokyo Trial" opened at United Nations Headquarters in New York. Speakers included Ambassador Fu Cong, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations; Qi Dahai, Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Zhou Feng, Director of the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders; the Director-General of the Legal Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the United Nations. The Permanent Representatives of Spain, Nicaragua and other countries attended the ceremony.

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Photo exhibition "Justice and Peace for All Humanity" opens at UN headquarters in New York

Hosted by the Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations, the exhibition was organized by the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders and China Intercontinental Communication Center, with support from Zhejiang Provincial Association for International Cultural Exchange. It marked the first display at UN Headquarters of numerous rare historical photographs and archival documents on the Tokyo Trial. By fully presenting the historical truth of the trial, it called on the international community to jointly protect historical truth, safeguard the outcomes of victory in World War II and uphold the postwar international order.

Speakers from China, Russia and the DPRK said the Tokyo Trial embodied humanity's aspiration to safeguard peace through the rule of law. With rigorous procedures and solid evidence, it delivered a just judgment on Japan's crimes of aggression. Revisiting the trial 80 years later means drawing lessons from history and remembering the suffering of war. It also means working together to prevent and stop "neo-militarism" from gathering strength and causing harm, and to guard against and resist the resurgence of forces of aggression.

The exhibition also displayed the English edition of Transcripts of the Proceedings of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East and its complete Chinese translation. The 15 themed pictorial seals, carved in stone, embodied the values of peace, justice and the rule of law. Many visitors stopped to take photos and make souvenir seal impressions. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxeujy44vbA

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Contacts:

Fan Qianhua

E-mail: fanqianhua@cicc.org.cn