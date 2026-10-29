entourage marketing and events: entourage CEO Mohammed Tayem urges regional creative businesses to turn homegrown ideas into global exports

entourage CEO Mohammed Tayem urges regional creative businesses to turn homegrown ideas into global exports

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohammed Tayem, Founder and CEO of entourage and Partner and Board Member at TGW Live, has urged regional creative businesses to stop adapting international ideas and start exporting their own, turning homegrown talent, intellectual property and culture into concepts that compete globally. His call comes as governments across the region invest heavily in tourism, entertainment and culture.

For decades, international agencies, imported entertainment formats and global communications models have shaped the Middle East's creative landscape. Tayem believes the region now has the talent, infrastructure and confidence to move from consuming creative ideas to originating them.

"The Middle East doesn't need to create a new identity to become globally influential. We already have an extraordinary depth of culture, talent and stories. What needs to evolve is how we translate that identity into creative ideas that connect with audiences beyond our region," said Tayem.

The changing rules of creativity and influence

Tayem points to a global communications industry in transition, where the lines between advertising, public relations, influencer marketing, digital content and live experiences are disappearing. Campaigns now reach audiences across many platforms at once. Influencer marketing is shifting from follower counts to relevance and credibility. Live experiences have become platforms for content and storytelling, not just one-off engagements.

"Audiences don't experience brands through separate channels. They connect with ideas and stories that resonate with them. The future of our industry lies in bringing creativity, strategy, technology and experiences together to build those connections," Tayem added.

For the Middle East, he says, these shifts open the door to creative approaches that combine regional cultural understanding with ideas that work globally.

Building a creative economy that reaches beyond borders

Tayem sees the region's younger generation as central to that ambition. Young creatives across the Middle East are already building a creative economy spanning design, technology, digital media, entertainment and experiential storytelling. With better access to technology and international platforms, they can develop original IP, start creative businesses and reach global audiences.

But he cautions that turning potential into lasting economic value takes more than infrastructure. It needs an environment that rewards original thinking, encourages collaboration across industries and helps homegrown creative businesses expand internationally.

"Our creative youth economy represents one of the region's greatest opportunities. We have the talent, ideas and ambition to contribute to global culture. The next step is to turn that potential into original intellectual property, businesses and creative exports that compete internationally," Tayem said.

As the Middle East strengthens its position as a global destination for business, tourism and culture, its next creative milestone will be measured not simply by what it attracts from the world, but by the ideas and influence it contributes to it.

About entourage:

Established in 2009, entourage has quickly grown into one of the leading creative experiential powerhouses in the region activating the most talked about campaigns. The multi-functional marketing consultants of entourage collaborate with a wide range of leaders across industry sectors, government entities and global campaigns to deliver effective solutions. The agency's reputation across the region is built on long-standing partnerships with Google, Discovery Networks International, Prime Minister's Office of UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Aramco, Royal Court of Saudi and many more brands and entities, with operation across 5 regional offices.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/entourage-ceo-mohammed-tayem-urges-regional-creative-businesses-to-turn-homegrown-ideas-into-global-exports-302923751.html