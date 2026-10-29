Caminschi Family Dentistry Mississauga is now offering Guided Biofilm Therapy as an additional professional dental cleaning option for patients in Mississauga.

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Caminschi Family Dentistry Mississauga has added Guided Biofilm Therapy to its dental cleaning services, expanding the options available to patients during routine professional cleanings. The addition introduces airflow dental cleaning as part of the practice's preventive care services and gives the dental team another method to consider when planning a cleaning appointment.

Professional cleanings are a regular part of dental care, but the approach used during an appointment can vary depending on the patient and the condition of the teeth and gums. By adding Guided Biofilm Therapy, Caminschi Family Dentistry Mississauga is giving patients more choice in how routine cleaning care may be approached while keeping the overall focus on oral health maintenance.

Guided Biofilm Therapy uses airflow technology as part of the cleaning process and can be incorporated when appropriate. The service is not intended to replace every traditional cleaning method. Instead, it can be considered alongside other techniques based on what the dental team observes during the appointment.

The addition also gives patients an opportunity to understand how their cleaning will be approached before treatment begins. Some patients may want to know why one method is being considered over another, while others may simply prefer to understand the options available to them. Offering GBT dental cleaning in Mississauga gives the practice a clearer way to explain those choices and discuss how Guided Biofilm Therapy may fit into an individual cleaning visit.

For Caminschi Family Dentistry Mississauga, the new service expands its preventive dental care without changing the purpose of regular cleaning appointments. The focus remains on maintaining oral health and addressing the buildup that can develop between visits, with Guided Biofilm Therapy now available as part of that broader cleaning process.

Looking ahead, Caminschi Family Dentistry Mississauga plans to continue developing its dental services and providing patients with straightforward information about available care options.

About Caminschi Family Dentistry Mississauga

Caminschi Family Dentistry Mississauga is a dental practice serving patients in Mississauga, Ontario for over 30 years. The practice provides direct billing, CDCP, preventive, restorative, cosmetic, emergency, implants and family dental services, including professional teeth cleaning and Guided Biofilm Therapy. Its services are structured to support routine dental care, treatment planning, and ongoing oral health needs for patients across different stages of care.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/321571_figure1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321571