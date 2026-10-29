Resonant Clinical Solutions Introduces Suite of Asset Management Programs to Inform and Support Sample Storage Strategies for Clinical Trials

Leading solutions provider launches Remote, Proactive, and Strategic Asset Management programs designed to span evolving and complex biorepository requirements of life sciences companies

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonant Clinical Solutions ("Resonant"), a global clinical solutions partner serving life sciences organizations across the clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle, today announced the launch of a suite of programs designed to meet the full range of biorepository asset management needs of life sciences companies. The three new programs are Remote Asset Management (RAM), Proactive Asset Management (PAM), and Strategic Asset Management (SAM). Announced at the ISBER 2026 International Biospecimen Summit in Toronto, the suite spans the storage strategy scenarios organizations often face when managing research samples.

The launch comes as life sciences organizations manage more samples across more sites, CROs, and vendors than ever before. Clinical programs are growing more complex and pipelines are shifting toward advanced modalities such as cell and gene therapies, while expectations for data integrity, chain of custody, and audit readiness continue to rise. At the same time, pressure on lab space and storage budgets is increasing the importance and impact of sample decisions - where to store, what to keep, whether to consolidate or change course - as a critical element of clinical operations.

"Research samples represent years of investment and, in many cases, irreplaceable science, yet decisions about them are too often made by default rather than by design," said Christophe Berthoux, Chief Executive Officer, Resonant Clinical Solutions. "This comprehensive suite of programs was built with our clients' needs in mind. Whether a team needs management expertise onsite to free up valuable R&D resources, a path to consolidate samples after a study closes, or informed perspective on what it would cost to change storage strategy, our team has the experience to support decision-making and instill confidence."

Three Programs Built for Client Needs

Each program begins with an assessment of client inventory and needs, addressing distinct scenarios:

Remote Asset Management - for organizations whose samples are in their own labs or freezers, taking up space and time R&D needs. Resonant places biorepository specialists and resources at the customer's site to assess sample inventory, storage practices, and operational needs, manage assets compliantly, and help move samples offsite to Resonant's secure biorepository at the right time. Capabilities include digital cataloging and real-time inventory tracking for complete sample visibility and optimized utility, sample retrieval and shipment available within 24 hours of request, compliant packaging and transport logistics, and support for GLP/GCP protocols and cell and gene therapy materials - returning lab space and scientist time to R&D and reducing the cost of maintaining storage infrastructure.





- for organizations whose samples are in their own labs or freezers, taking up space and time R&D needs. Resonant places biorepository specialists and resources at the customer's site to assess sample inventory, storage practices, and operational needs, manage assets compliantly, and help move samples offsite to Resonant's secure biorepository at the right time. Capabilities include digital cataloging and real-time inventory tracking for complete sample visibility and optimized utility, sample retrieval and shipment available within 24 hours of request, compliant packaging and transport logistics, and support for GLP/GCP protocols and cell and gene therapy materials - returning lab space and scientist time to R&D and reducing the cost of maintaining storage infrastructure. Proactive Asset Management - for organizations whose studies have closed and whose samples remain scattered. Resonant helps clients identify closed studies and consolidate stored samples. Resonant handles communication with partner labs and CROs, gathers inventory lists, coordinates transfer logistics into its secure, long-term biorepository, and delivers a complete, validated inventory for audits, planning and future studies.





- for organizations whose studies have closed and whose samples remain scattered. Resonant helps clients identify closed studies and consolidate stored samples. Resonant handles communication with partner labs and CROs, gathers inventory lists, coordinates transfer logistics into its secure, long-term biorepository, and delivers a complete, validated inventory for audits, planning and future studies. Strategic Asset Management - for organizations weighing a change in their storage approach. For customers considering insourcing or moving samples to another third-party vendor, Resonant analyzes inventory and storage costs, breaks down true cost of alternatives - including equipment, staffing, compliance, IT, and risk exposure - and compares it with the financial and operational impact of transferring samples, then helps build an optimized storage strategy.

"We designed this suite of programs to provide right-sized solutions for different client needs," said Corey Stone, Vice President and General Manager - Biorepository, Resonant Clinical Solutions. "We identify which program best fits a client's current scenario, then we bring the infrastructure, regulatory strength, and experience to provide the best solution that delivers reliability, efficiency, and value."

The full suite of Sample Asset Management Programs is available immediately. For more information, visit resonantclinical.com/sample-asset-management or contact us at inquiries@resonantclinical.com. At the ISBER 2026 International Biospecimen Summit, Resonant is exhibiting at booth #14.

About Resonant Clinical Solutions

Resonant Clinical Solutions is a global clinical solutions partner serving life sciences organizations across the clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle. Through its Biorepository, Kitting, and Equipment & Ancillaries businesses, Resonant helps customers manage complexity, reduce risk, and support critical clinical programs around the world. With more than 850 employees across the U.S., U.K., and Europe, Resonant manages more than 100 million research assets in storage, and has supported more than 2,500 clinical trials and facilitated more than 20,000 customer-site shipments. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and diagnostic and reference laboratories.

Resonant's mission is to empower its partners with comprehensive, global clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle solutions that remove complexity and enable them to focus on science and patients. For more information, visit resonantclinical.com.

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