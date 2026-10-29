The award highlights SentinelOne's role in delivering a comprehensive AI-powered cybersecurity platform that is driving growth for MSPs in the Pax8 ecosystem.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), the AI Security leader, today announced it has received a Pax8 Beyond Partner's Most Valuable Vendor Award in EMEA during Pax8's Beyond EMEA 2026 conference. The awards program recognizes vendors that have a significant impact on the channel ecosystem through strategic partnerships, enhanced engagement, and strong dedication to partners.

"MSPs protect the small and medium-sized businesses that are the backbone of the economy, and they need security that can protect against AI powered threats, now more than ever," said Bryce Grow, SVP Global Channel MSP, SentinelOne. "Being recognized as Pax8's Most Valuable Vendor in EMEA reflects how closely our teams have worked together to put AI-native protection that stops attacks at machine speed in the hands of the MSPs who rely on it."

The collaboration between SentinelOne and Pax8, established in 2019, delivers advanced, AI-powered cybersecurity to managed service providers via a scalable and efficient model. By integrating solutions for endpoint protection, detection and response, the partnership provides small and medium-sized businesses with access to enterprise-level AI security. Through a shared focus on partner enablement, expanded product suites, and continuous innovation, the alliance empowers MSPs to safeguard their clients more reliably while confidently scaling their operations.

"Our vendor partners have all been exclusively chosen to be part of the Pax8 Marketplace based on their innovation and specific use cases for MSPs and MIPs, helping partners deliver more value as they move towards managed intelligence, so to be awarded as one of our top vendors this year at Beyond 2026 is a true accomplishment," said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. "A vendor's unique offering, value to the partner community, and collaboration with Pax8 are all hallmarks of a valued partnership. These award-winning vendors are leaders in our space driving technological advances that benefit MSPs and their SMB customers."

Held in Copenhagen from October 18-20, Beyond EMEA 2026 provided Pax8 partners with three days of immersive learning, community and innovation. Attendees gained critical business insights through keynote presentations from industry leaders, custom-built breakout sessions and an expo hall with sponsoring vendors. 10 vendor awards were presented during the conference, recognizing the success, growth and innovation fueled by the vendors offered through the Pax8 Marketplace.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage technology solutions for SMBs. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights to stay productive, protected and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

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About SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is the leader in AI security, setting the standard for using AI and automation to give defenders a decisive operating advantage. Built for those who secure our world, its platform delivers unified coverage across endpoints, identity, cloud, and AI. Powered by Autonomous Security Intelligence, SentinelOne stops attacks at machine speed, reducing risk and delivering clarity and control to stay one step ahead. Headquartered in Mountain View, California with teams worldwide, SentinelOne protects nearly one-fifth of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of Global 2000 enterprises. From Main Street to Wall Street, the world's most critical organizations trust SentinelOne with their security.

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Contacts:

Regan DePinto

press@sentinelone.com