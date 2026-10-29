Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation: DEVELOPER CHARLES S. COHEN CLOSES FULL CONSTRUCTION FINANCING FOR WEST PALM POINT - WEST PALM BEACH'S NEWEST OFFICE TOWER

DEVELOPER CHARLES S. COHEN CLOSES FULL CONSTRUCTION FINANCING FOR WEST PALM POINT - WEST PALM BEACH'S NEWEST OFFICE TOWER

Cooper Horowitz arranges construction financing for the $400 million project -

438,000-square-foot Class AA+ iconic tower

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles S. Cohen, President/CEO of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation of Florida, the developer and owner of West Palm Point, today announced that Cooper Horowitz has arranged full project financing for the newest office tower in West Palm Beach. The $400,000,000 project is slated for delivery in the first quarter of 2029.

"Cooper Horowitz is proud to have arranged financing for the West Palm Point development on behalf of Mr. Cohen," said Robert Horowitz of Cooper Horowitz, who arranged the financing. "West Palm Point stood out to capital providers because of its irreplaceable location, best-in-class design, and Cohen Brothers' long history of delivering landmark projects. We were pleased to secure a financing solution that reflects the quality of this project which will be a new iconic addition to the city of West Palm Beach's skyline."

Designed by world-renowned architecture firm Pelli Clarke & Partners, with Nichols Architects serving as architect of record, West Palm Point will occupy an entire city block centrally located in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach. Upon completion, the 23-story, 438,000-square-foot Class AA+ office tower will offer ground-floor retail, an expansive 30-foot-tall lobby, 10+feet finished office ceiling heights with energy-efficient windows, in addition to a 10-story standalone parking structure containing approximately 1,200 parking spaces. The project is targeting LEED Gold and Fitwel certification.

"West Palm Point offers a competitive alternative in the West Palm Beach office marketplace that continues to attract businesses from all over the country. The project represents the culmination of over seven years of planning, contracting and creating the world-class office space that today's office tenants deserve, and, my forty years of experience in developing and operating office buildings has allowed me to anticipate and accommodate these requirements," said Mr. Cohen.

West Palm Point offers its tenants access to a one-acre private landscaped rooftop park with a putting green, dog park, café, performance space, and a dramatic water fixture designed by Fluidity. The tower includes a fitness center with locker rooms and showers and a conference center. The project will feature multiple dining options with retail wrapping the entire perimeter of both the office tower and garage with creative space on the second floor of the garage structure.

West Palm Point is strategically located near the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, the Hilton Hotel and CityPlace and the Brightline. Palm Beach Island, President Donald J. Trump International Airport, Interstate 95 are nearby.

Executive Leasing Agents for West Palm Point are John K. Criddle and Joseph Freitas of CBRE, along with Marc Horowitz, Senior Vice President/National Director of Leasing, Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation.

The design team for West Palm Point includes EDSA as landscape architect, AREA Architects as interior architect, L'Observatoire International for lighting design, Pentagram for environmental graphics, Bliss & Nyitray as structural engineer, Langan as civil and geotechnical engineer, TLC Engineering Solutions as MEP engineer and Coastal Construction overseeing construction.

For additional inquires, contact Barbara Wagner at barbara@bwagnerpr.com or 1917.751.4387.

MEDIA CONTACTS Barbara Wagner

917-751-4387

barbara@bwagnerpr.com Valentina Parra

516-589-2975

valentina@bwagnerpr.com

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