Celsia Inc. Opens Expanded Manufacturing Facility in Taiwan to Support Growing Customer Programs

Additional manufacturing and testing space in Taoyuan supports a growing portfolio of custom thermal solutions for defense, aerospace, high-end computing, and 5G applications.

HARBESON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Celsia Inc., a designer and manufacturer of custom heat sinks and advanced two-phase thermal management solutions for electronics, announced the opening of a new, larger manufacturing facility in Taiwan to support its expanding customer programs and growing demand for custom thermal solutions. The expansion strengthens Celsia's manufacturing capabilities and provides additional capacity to support a broader range of customer programs, including growing defense and aerospace applications, while engineering and thermal design continue to be led by its U.S.-based team.

Located in Taoyuan, Taiwan, Celsia's new 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility officially opened on September 1st. The facility is equipped with specialized equipment for two-phase thermal device fabrication, including automated wick sintering, high-vacuum degassing, precision stamping, custom fluid charging, and automated thermal performance testing. The facility also incorporates environmental and reliability testing capabilities, including shock and vibration testing, thermal shock, and thermal cycling, supporting the demanding qualification requirements of aerospace, defense, and other high-reliability applications. The expanded facility provides additional manufacturing capacity, advanced testing resources, and infrastructure to support a growing number of customer programs and evolving production requirements.

The expanded footprint supports Celsia's growing portfolio of customer programs across defense and aerospace, high-performance computing (HPC), telecom and 5G infrastructure, and industrial electronics. As power densities rise and thermal requirements become increasingly complex, the demand for application-specific thermal solutions continues to grow. The new facility provides additional manufacturing space, resources, and operational flexibility to support more programs with diverse design and production requirements.

"This expansion marks an important milestone for Celsia as we continue to grow alongside our customers and support an increasing number of programs," said George Meyer, CEO at Celsia Inc. "By combining our U.S.-based engineering expertise with expanded manufacturing capabilities in Taiwan, we're better positioned to support customers from initial thermal design through production, while maintaining the quality and performance they expect."

Celsia Inc. continues to maintain its U.S.-based engineering and technical expertise, working closely with its Taiwan manufacturing operations to develop custom thermal solutions. This integrated approach supports customers throughout the design and manufacturing process, from initial thermal analysis and simulation through production and quality verification.

The company maintains rigorous quality control and product validation processes, including 100% helium leak testing and thermal performance testing of its two-phase thermal devices, complemented by environmental and reliability testing capabilities such as shock, vibration, thermal shock, and thermal cycling.

Defense and aerospace represent growing markets for Celsia, with the company supporting demanding thermal management requirements for mission-critical electronics. Celsia is ITAR registered and works with customers to address applicable program requirements.

"As electronic systems become more powerful and thermal requirements more demanding, customers need solutions engineered for their specific applications," Meyer added. "This facility strengthens our ability to support a growing number of programs while continuing to deliver the custom thermal solutions and engineering expertise our customers rely on."

About Celsia Inc.

Founded in 2004, Celsia Inc. is a U.S.-based company that designs and manufactures custom heat sinks and advanced two-phase thermal systems, including vapor chambers, heat pipes, and thermosiphons. Celsia Inc. engineers the complete thermal path for defense, aerospace, telecom, and other demanding electronics applications. The company holds 30+ active patents, is ISO 9001 certified and ITAR registered, and is headquartered in Harbeson, Delaware.

Learn more at https://celsiainc.com/

Media Contact

Laura Dobbs

Sr. Marketing Manager

Email: ldobbs@celsiainc.com

SOURCE: Celsia Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/celsia-inc.-opens-expanded-manufacturing-facility-in-taiwan-to-support-1241655