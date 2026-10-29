

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings NV (AER), an Irish aviation leasing company, said on Thursday that it has signed lease deals with Turkish Airlines for two Boeing 777-300ERSF converted aircraft with deliveries scheduled between March and September 2027. The aircraft will undergo conversion at the Etihad Engineering MRO hub in Abu Dhabi.



Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap, said: 'We are delighted to continue supporting our long-standing partner, Turkish Airlines, with the addition of two Boeing 777-300ERSF aircraft to its fleet. These aircraft will provide Turkish Airlines with additional cargo capacity, combined with the outstanding performance capabilities of the 777-300ERSF.'



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