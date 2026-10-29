Motiva S.A.: Motiva - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2026

Motiva - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2026
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights
- On September 1, 2026, the Company announced the conclusion of the sale of the Airport Platform, for a final amount of approximately R$5.2 billion, in line with its portfolio simplification and capital recycling strategy.
- On September 1, 2026, the Company announced the full early redemption of the debentures issued under the 17th and 18th issuances, in the aggregate amount of approximately R$3.7 billion.
- On September 17, 2026, the Company made a payment of approximately R$1.5 billion in interest on equity.
- On September 29, 2026, the Company announced a strategic partnership, through a new joint venture, for the commercial exploitation of Out-of-Home (OOH) media on highways.
- The OPEX (cash)/Adjusted Net Revenue LTM ratio reached 34.4% in 3Q26, -1.5 p.p. vs. 3Q25, excluding the Airport Platform.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(R$ MM)
3Q25
3Q26
Var.%
9M25
9M26
Var.%
Adjusted Net Revenue¹
3,350
3,806
13.6 %
9,502
10,764
13.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA¹
2,224
2,521
13.4 %
6,096
7,128
16.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
2,000
2,262
13.1 %
5,234
6,192
18.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Rail
591
593
0.3 %
1,749
1,876
7.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Other
(367)
(334)
-9.0 %
(887)
(940)
6.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
66.4 %
66.2 %
-0.2 p.p.
64.2 %
66.2 %
2.0 p.p.
Adjusted Net Income¹
683
750
9.8 %
1,620
2,040
25.9 %
ROE3 LTM
18.0 %
31.5 %
13.5 p.p.
18.0 %
31.5 %
13.5 p.p.
ROIC3 LTM
11.0 %
8.1 %
-2.9 p.p.
11.0 %
8.1 %
-2.9 p.p.
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA
3,6
3,2
-0.4x
3,6
3,2
-0.4x
Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million)
283,6
377,9
33.3 %
840,5
1,054,7
25.5 %
Rail - Transported Passengers (million)
194,7
195,6
0.5 %
564,9
572,8
1.4 %
CAPEX4
2,210
2,275
2.9 %
5,036
5,579
10.8 %
1. Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 22).
2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
3. ROE = Net Income/Equity | ROIC = NOPAT (EBIT*1-effective rate) /Invested Capital (Equity + Gross Debt).
4. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
October 29th, 2026
9:00 a.m. São Paulo / 8:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_04EKE8XxSYqgk4xOwQeeQw#/registration
IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@motiva.com.br
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@motiva.com.br
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@motiva.com.br
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@motiva.com.br
Ana Beatriz Bovo:(+55 11) 3048-5900 - ana.bovo@motiva.com.br
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