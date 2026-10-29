Motiva S.A.: Motiva - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2026

Motiva - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2026

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights

On September 1, 2026, the Company announced the conclusion of the sale of the Airport Platform, for a final amount of approximately R$5.2 billion, in line with its portfolio simplification and capital recycling strategy.

On September 1, 2026, the Company announced the full early redemption of the debentures issued under the 17th and 18th issuances, in the aggregate amount of approximately R$3.7 billion.

On September 17, 2026, the Company made a payment of approximately R$1.5 billion in interest on equity.

On September 29, 2026, the Company announced a strategic partnership, through a new joint venture, for the commercial exploitation of Out-of-Home (OOH) media on highways.

The OPEX (cash)/Adjusted Net Revenue LTM ratio reached 34.4% in 3Q26, -1.5 p.p. vs. 3Q25, excluding the Airport Platform.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM) 3Q25 3Q26 Var.% 9M25 9M26 Var.% Adjusted Net Revenue¹ 3,350 3,806 13.6 % 9,502 10,764 13.3 % Adjusted EBITDA¹ 2,224 2,521 13.4 % 6,096 7,128 16.9 % Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads 2,000 2,262 13.1 % 5,234 6,192 18.3 % Adjusted EBITDA - Rail 591 593 0.3 % 1,749 1,876 7.3 % Adjusted EBITDA - Other (367) (334) -9.0 % (887) (940) 6.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin² 66.4 % 66.2 % -0.2 p.p. 64.2 % 66.2 % 2.0 p.p. Adjusted Net Income¹ 683 750 9.8 % 1,620 2,040 25.9 % ROE3 LTM 18.0 % 31.5 % 13.5 p.p. 18.0 % 31.5 % 13.5 p.p. ROIC3 LTM 11.0 % 8.1 % -2.9 p.p. 11.0 % 8.1 % -2.9 p.p. Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA 3,6 3,2 -0.4x 3,6 3,2 -0.4x Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million) 283,6 377,9 33.3 % 840,5 1,054,7 25.5 % Rail - Transported Passengers (million) 194,7 195,6 0.5 % 564,9 572,8 1.4 % CAPEX4 2,210 2,275 2.9 % 5,036 5,579 10.8 %

1. Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 22).

2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.

3. ROE = Net Income/Equity | ROIC = NOPAT (EBIT*1-effective rate) /Invested Capital (Equity + Gross Debt).

4. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

October 29th, 2026

9:00 a.m. São Paulo / 8:00 a.m. New York

Videoconference link:

https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_04EKE8XxSYqgk4xOwQeeQw#/registration

IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@motiva.com.br

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@motiva.com.br

Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@motiva.com.br

Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@motiva.com.br

Ana Beatriz Bovo:(+55 11) 3048-5900 - ana.bovo@motiva.com.br

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