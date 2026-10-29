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PR Newswire
29.10.2026 14:54 Uhr
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Motiva S.A.: Motiva - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2026

Motiva - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2026

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights

  • On September 1, 2026, the Company announced the conclusion of the sale of the Airport Platform, for a final amount of approximately R$5.2 billion, in line with its portfolio simplification and capital recycling strategy.
  • On September 1, 2026, the Company announced the full early redemption of the debentures issued under the 17th and 18th issuances, in the aggregate amount of approximately R$3.7 billion.
  • On September 17, 2026, the Company made a payment of approximately R$1.5 billion in interest on equity.
  • On September 29, 2026, the Company announced a strategic partnership, through a new joint venture, for the commercial exploitation of Out-of-Home (OOH) media on highways.
  • The OPEX (cash)/Adjusted Net Revenue LTM ratio reached 34.4% in 3Q26, -1.5 p.p. vs. 3Q25, excluding the Airport Platform.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(R$ MM)

3Q25

3Q26

Var.%

9M25

9M26

Var.%

Adjusted Net Revenue¹

3,350

3,806

13.6 %

9,502

10,764

13.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA¹

2,224

2,521

13.4 %

6,096

7,128

16.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads

2,000

2,262

13.1 %

5,234

6,192

18.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Rail

591

593

0.3 %

1,749

1,876

7.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Other

(367)

(334)

-9.0 %

(887)

(940)

6.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

66.4 %

66.2 %

-0.2 p.p.

64.2 %

66.2 %

2.0 p.p.

Adjusted Net Income¹

683

750

9.8 %

1,620

2,040

25.9 %

ROE3 LTM

18.0 %

31.5 %

13.5 p.p.

18.0 %

31.5 %

13.5 p.p.

ROIC3 LTM

11.0 %

8.1 %

-2.9 p.p.

11.0 %

8.1 %

-2.9 p.p.

Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA

3,6

3,2

-0.4x

3,6

3,2

-0.4x

Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million)

283,6

377,9

33.3 %

840,5

1,054,7

25.5 %

Rail - Transported Passengers (million)

194,7

195,6

0.5 %

564,9

572,8

1.4 %

CAPEX4

2,210

2,275

2.9 %

5,036

5,579

10.8 %

1. Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 22).
2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
3. ROE = Net Income/Equity | ROIC = NOPAT (EBIT*1-effective rate) /Invested Capital (Equity + Gross Debt).
4. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
October 29th, 2026
9:00 a.m. São Paulo / 8:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_04EKE8XxSYqgk4xOwQeeQw#/registration

IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@motiva.com.br
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@motiva.com.br
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@motiva.com.br
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@motiva.com.br
Ana Beatriz Bovo:(+55 11) 3048-5900 - ana.bovo@motiva.com.br

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/motiva---results-for-the-3rd-quarter-of-2026-302923809.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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