Glidewell and ORB Innovations Announce Publication of Smart Nightguard Validation Abstract in Journal of Sleep Research

First published sleep research work strengthens credibility of technology behind Comfort3D powered by ORB Innovations

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Glidewell, America's leading dental laboratory and continuous innovation partner, in conjunction with ORB Innovations, has announced the publication of the abstract "Validation of a Smart Nightguard for Sleep Behaviour and Head Position Monitoring" in the Journal of Sleep Research, Volume 35, Issue S1 (Abstracts of the 28th Congress of the European Sleep Research Society, 20 - 23 October 2026, Maastricht, The Netherlands).

The abstract, developed by the team at ORB Innovations (acquired by Glidewell in 2023), represents the first published work from the ORB platform in the field of sleep research. It validates key aspects of the sensor technology integrated into the newly launched Comfort3D powered by ORB Innovations smart nightguard, specifically its ability to monitor sleep behavior and head position during overnight wear.

"This marks our first published work in the field of sleep research," said Rob Paterson, CEO of ORB Innovations. "Publication of this abstract at a leading European sleep research congress reinforces the scientific foundation of Comfort3D ORB and supports clinicians who want evidence-based tools for understanding nighttime oral habits."

Comfort3D powered by ORB Innovations combines Glidewell's custom-fit, 3D-printed Comfort3D nightguard with ORB's embedded sensing technology and companion ORB Sleep App. The device provides patients and clinicians with visibility into nighttime grinding intensity and frequency, sleep patterns (including efficiency, restlessness, and interruptions), head position changes throughout the night, wear time, and routine consistency. These insights are delivered through nightly summaries and longer-term trend views in the free app, enabling more informed discussions during dental appointments.

Available exclusively through dental practices, the appliance is the first broadly accessible smart oral device designed for general dentistry and everyday patients. It builds on Glidewell's established Comfort3D Bite Splint platform and ORB's prior ORB Sport Smart Mouthguard technology. The publication arrives shortly after the product's commercial launch in early October 2026 and provides independent scientific context for its core monitoring capabilities.

"Our continuous goal is to bring practical, validated technology into the hands of dental professionals so they can deliver more value to their patients," said Rob Brenneise, chief growth officer at Glidewell. "This validation study is an example of the rigorous and relentless work conducted to ensure our solutions meet or exceed clinical expectations."

Dental professionals can learn more about Comfort3D powered by ORB Innovations and prescribe at glidewell.com/comfort-3d-orb.

About ORB Innovations

ORB Innovations, based in London, United Kingdom, develops connected in-mouth technology and smart oral appliances that deliver insights into performance and overnight sleep-related patterns.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-and-orb-innovations-announce-publication-of-smart-nightguar-1243023