Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - LDIC Inc. ("LDIC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Jennings and Christopher W. Bodell as independent members of its Board of Directors.

Together, they bring more than four decades of experience across global capital markets, investment management, private equity, corporate finance, and governance, further strengthening LDIC's independent oversight and strategic leadership.

"Matthew and Chris bring exceptional financial expertise, sound judgment, and diverse perspectives. Their appointments reflect our commitment to building an enduring investment management firm that serves our clients and their families for generations," said Michael Decter, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Matthew Jennings

Matthew Jennings is a finance and capital markets leader with 20 years of experience in financial services, spanning structured finance, leveraged finance, asset-based lending, capital markets, wealth management, and equity research. He is recognized for his strategic approach to complex financings, sound credit and risk judgment, and ability to build enduring institutional relationships. He brings extensive experience in credit risk, portfolio management, governance, and capital allocation, supported by a broad international professional network across the financial industry.

Matthew has held progressively senior roles with leading Canadian and international financial institutions, where he has advised clients on strategic financing solutions, managed diversified credit portfolios, and led complex corporate transactions. His experience spans capital markets, credit underwriting, portfolio management, regulatory engagement, and institutional relationship management, including serving as liaison to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Matthew previously served on the Independent Review Committee of the Fund managed by LDIC Inc. prior to his appointment to the Board of Directors and has also held board positions with not-for-profit and public policy organizations focused on governance and youth initiatives.

Matthew holds a Bachelor of Commerce from York University and a postgraduate certificate from the London School of Economics.

Christopher W. Bodell

Chris is a finance executive with over 25 years of experience originating, evaluating, executing, and managing investments across public and private markets. At Olympus Holdings, he leads investment activities for the firm's commercial finance and entertainment businesses, overseeing capital allocation, M&A, portfolio management, and value creation.

Previously, Chris focused on acquisitions and growth initiatives at Countryside Power Income Fund, a publicly traded Canadian income trust. Earlier, he conducted due diligence and structured investments for Current Capital, a private equity joint venture with Harvard Management Company. He began his career at economic consulting firm Putnam, Hayes & Bartlett, advising Fortune 500 clients.

Chris holds an MSc in International Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics (LSE) and undergraduate degrees in Economics and International Relations, magna cum laude, from the University of Southern California.

He has served on corporate boards and supports not-for-profits including New York Stage and Film and the LSE Alumni Association, where he is a director and former Executive Committee member. He is also the proprietor of a boutique vineyard and wine label in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

Recognizing Graham Scott's Contributions

LDIC also extends its sincere appreciation to Graham Scott for his over 15 years of dedicated service on the Board of Directors and as a Chair of the Board Audit Committee.

"Graham has been a valued member of our Board, providing thoughtful guidance, independent perspective, and sound judgment throughout his tenure," said Michael Decter. "We are deeply grateful for his contributions to LDIC's growth and success."

Looking Ahead

The appointments reflect LDIC's continued commitment to strong governance, independent oversight, and long-term strategic leadership.

"Our responsibility extends beyond managing capital today. It is about building an institution that clients and their families can rely on for decades to come," said Genevieve Roch-Decter, CEO of LDIC Inc.

About LDIC Inc.

Founded in 1998, LDIC Inc. ("LDIC") is registered as a Portfolio Manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, and Saskatchewan. LDIC manages investment portfolios for mid- to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporations, and foundations. The firm is also registered as an Investment Fund Manager ("IFM") in Ontario, Québec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The firm employs a disciplined, performance-oriented investment approach and emphasizes exceptional client service.

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