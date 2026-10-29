A single, high-performance fashion PLM capable of managing large volumes of product data and complex collections.

More than 40 internal users and 20 enabled suppliers.

Management of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) and the development of nearly 1,000 new products every year.

Missoni, an iconic name in Italian fashion, has chosen Kubix Link PLM, the comprehensive and highly configurable cloud solution provided by Lectra a leading provider of industrial intelligence technology solutions for the fashion industry, to advance the transformation of its processes. Kubix Link proved essential in supporting the internalization of the Missoni Home line, enabling the company to structure new operational workflows, improve information quality and manage activities more smoothly and cohesively, while delivering tangible, measurable results.

"Projects such as the one delivered with Missoni demonstrate how a PLM solution can become a true accelerator of transformation," comments Antonella Capelli, President of EMEA at Lectra. "Our Kubix Link solution enables companies to address organizational and business changes with agile, scalable tools, ensuring operational continuity, reliable data and effective alignment across business functions and the partner ecosystem. Seeing it successfully support the innovative drive of a historic brand such as Missoni is a great source of satisfaction and pride for us

Missoni's needs

Founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, the Missoni brand is today an icon of Made in Italy fashion, internationally recognized for its distinctive use of color, geometric patterns and innovation in knitwear elements that define an unmistakable style. Over the years, the company has expanded its product universe to include, in addition to men's and women's ready-to-wear, sportswear, beachwear, textile accessories and home furnishings.

As part of this journey, Missoni decided to bring the Missoni Home line-dedicated to textiles, accessories and home furnishings-in-house, undertaking a strategic shift that required the internal management of processes previously outside the team's direct control. This decision highlighted several major challenges: the need to respond quickly, structure new operational workflows and adopt a tool capable of effectively supporting different business departments, including IT, product and production, while ensuring ease of use, rapid user adoption and a scalable architecture that could be easily integrated with existing systems.

Lectra's support: a scalable PLM foundation to support growth and agility

To meet these needs, Missoni chose Lectra's Kubix Link PLM, a solution that centralizes all product-related data, integrates easily with existing company systems and is designed to support end-to-end collection management. The relationship has deep roots: Missoni and Lectra began working together in the early 2000s with the introduction of CAD solutions.

Based on industry best practices, Kubix Link PLM supports internal and external teams in aggregating, storing and sharing product data, significantly improving collaboration and production process efficiency. This end-to-end connectivity accelerates collection launches while providing a solid data foundation to support traceability, compliance requirements and future regulatory needs across a fast-moving, regulated supply chain.

"Kubix Link helped us achieve our objectives thanks to its versatility and ability to adapt quickly to our operational needs. One of the most valuable aspects was the ability to implement new functionalities within a short timeframe, combined with timely and effective support," says Andrea Mariani, IT Business Omnichannel Manager at Missoni.

Following the analysis phase, implementation began less than a year later. After 12 months, the solution went live with the creation of master data for the new collection.

As a scalable solution, Kubix Link has been progressively adopted by more than 40 users across different business functions-from product development and quality control to merchandising and compliance-creating a shared, integrated work environment. A key element of the project was extending PLM use to the supply chain: over 20 suppliers and subcontractors were given direct access to technical product information, improving alignment and transparency across the entire value chain.

Concrete results and a future-oriented roadmap

Lectra's Kubix Link PLM integrated easily with other programs already in use within the company and had a positive impact on Missoni's workflows. By centralizing product information and rolling out the solution across departments, Missoni connected its teams, enabled seamless collaboration, established a shared language and streamlined data exchange throughout the entire product development and management process.

From an operational standpoint, Missoni now manages over 20,000 SKUs (Stock Keeping Units, codes used for inventory control and warehouse management) and creates nearly 1,000 new items each year, while maintaining high system performance even when handling complex multimedia content. Direct access to technical sheets by the supply chain has drastically reduced information exchange via email, standardizing working methods and improving overall efficiency.

One of the most significant benefits is the time saved on product data management and maintenance activities, estimated at around 60%. Additional benefits include the solution's flexibility, the speed at which new features can be implemented and the continuous support provided by the Lectra team.

Together, these elements enabled Missoni to adapt the system quickly to its operational requirements, accelerate time-to-market, and remain agile as business needs evolve.

"For over 25 years, our relationship with Lectra can be summed up in three key words: integration, flexibility and collaboration-the ingredients that also contributed to the success of this project," adds Mariani. "Looking ahead, we plan to extend the use of Kubix Link to ready-to-wear as well, with the goal of having a single, integrated and scalable platform capable of supporting increasingly complex processes and accompanying the brand's growth

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