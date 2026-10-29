ProHance Launches AI Adoption Index to Show What AI Is Changing at Work

A scorecard to help organizations confirm that AI use is approved, applied to real work and producing results

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHance, an AI-led Productivity Orchestration platform, today launched the AI Adoption Index, an AI realization scorecard that helps enterprises measure AI usage and confirm that it is on approved tools, applied to real work and turning into delivered value.

The launch comes as unmanaged AI use draws closer scrutiny. A 2026 industry study of data breaches found that incidents involving shadow AI, meaning AI tools used by employees without IT approval, accounted for 43% of all breaches, up from 20% in 2025. Among organizations reporting an AI-related security incident, 92% lacked adequate AI access controls.

Enterprises can usually see who uses AI and how much. Leadership still lacks answers on whether that use is sanctioned, whether it reaches real work, and what it produces.

For every enterprise, the AI Adoption Index lets leaders:

Map: See how AI is used across teams, from AI-Aware to AI-First.

See how AI is used across teams, from AI-Aware to AI-First. Measure: Identify which teams are behind on adoption.

Identify which teams are behind on adoption. Mitigate: Detect shadow AI and keep a permanent audit trail.

Usage analytics stop at activity. Governance and security tools control approval and spend but cannot show whether AI changes how work gets done, and a separate set of tools tracks output shipped. The AI Adoption Index brings all three views together in one place, across every AI tool and every team.

"ProHance is envisioning to solve a critical problem of assessing AI's impact on the workforce by helping leaders understand how to reskill and reshape their workforce with AI by measuring actual impact of AI and humans together," said Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance. "AI Adoption Index shows leaders who is using what, how deeply, at what cost, and where AI is running without approval, measured from the work itself, so they can decide where to act."

The Index follows ProHance's launch of its outcome measurement layer for Outsourcing Performance Management (OPM), which gives enterprises independent evidence of what their outsourced and contingent teams deliver. Across both launches, ProHance is focused on driving visibility for enterprises, so that AI-ready organizations can improve outcomes from their people and their AI together.

About ProHance

ProHance is an AI-led Productivity Orchestration platform that gives enterprises real-time visibility into productivity, operations and workforce performance.

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