Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market worth $9.16 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market is slated to expand from USD 5.18 billion in 2026 to USD 9.16 billion by 2031 at an impressive CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 4.62 billion

USD 4.62 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 5.18 billion

USD 5.18 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.16 billion

USD 9.16 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.1%

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market Trends & Insights:

Market expansion is supported by cloud-native playout, software-defined broadcasting, and automated channel origination capabilities.

By offering, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 64.1% in 2026.

By channel delivery type, the FAST channels segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period.

By end user, the broadcasters & television networks segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of 29.8% in 2026.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period.

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One of the major factors driving the market growth is the increasing demand for automated channel origination across broadcasting platforms. Broadcasters are modernizing traditional playout infrastructure to support centralized scheduling, master control, and multichannel operations. Software-defined systems integrate media ingest, graphics, automated switching, and transmission management within unified broadcast environments. Cloud-based playout enables remote operations, scalable channel deployment, and efficient management of distributed broadcasting facilities. Hybrid architectures support gradual infrastructure modernization while maintaining compatibility with existing SDI and IP-based broadcast systems. Amagi offers CLOUDPORT for cloud-based channel origination, scheduling, and automated playout across multiple distribution environments. Lumine Group, through Imagine Communications, provides Aviator and Versio platforms supporting integrated playout and channel orchestration. Growing FAST channel adoption further strengthens demand for automated scheduling, localized programming, and flexible channel management. These developments are accelerating investment in reliable, interoperable, and software-defined playout automation solutions.

Playout monitoring, control, & compliance software segment to exhibit fastest growth among software offerings through 2031

Among software offerings, the playout monitoring, control, & compliance software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth reflects increasing requirements for continuous signal monitoring, automated fault detection, and regulatory compliance across broadcasting environments. Broadcasters increasingly manage complex channel portfolios spanning terrestrial television, OTT linear services, and FAST distribution platforms. These operations require centralized monitoring of content availability, scheduling accuracy, transmission quality, and system performance. Automated monitoring solutions identify missing assets, ingest failures, audio misconfigurations, and delivery anomalies before transmission disruptions. Amagi's CLOUDPORT incorporates proactive monitoring capabilities to detect operational exceptions and strengthen cloud playout reliability. The company reports that Amagi Monitoring has prevented over 80% of potential disruption scenarios since late 2025. Expanding hybrid architectures also requires unified operational visibility across on-premises systems and cloud-based channel origination environments.

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By end user, broadcasters & television networks segment to dominate market in 2026

By end user, the broadcasters & television networks segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2026. Strong demand reflects established channel portfolios, continuous transmission requirements, and growing investments in broadcast infrastructure modernization. Television networks increasingly deploy integrated playout systems to consolidate scheduling, master control, graphics, and channel origination. These platforms support automated content switching, regional programming variations, and centralized management across multiple transmission facilities. Major broadcasters also require reliable disaster recovery and uninterrupted transmission across terrestrial, satellite, and cable networks. Software-defined architectures enable phased migration toward IP-based workflows while preserving existing broadcast infrastructure and operational continuity. SMPTE ST 2110 supports interoperable media transport, strengthening adoption of IP-based production and playout systems. Cloud-based solutions further enable broadcasters to manage geographically distributed channels through centralized operational control and automation. Growing requirements for multichannel efficiency and transmission reliability reinforce the segment's leadership in playout technology adoption.

By region, Asia Pacific to account for largest market share in 2026

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market in 2026, supported by accelerating broadcast digitization. Growing OTT consumption, expanding FAST channel distribution, and increasing multichannel operations are strengthening regional demand. Broadcasters increasingly deploy automated playout platforms to manage scheduling, content localization, and centralized channel origination. These solutions support multilingual programming, regional advertising variations, automated transmission, and efficient management of distributed channels. The region also benefits from expanding digital television infrastructure and investments in IP-based broadcasting systems. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia remain important markets for broadcast modernization and channel expansion. India continues expanding digital broadcasting infrastructure, supported by regulatory initiatives and evolving television distribution requirements. Japan and South Korea emphasize advanced broadcast standards, transmission reliability, and high-definition content delivery. Australia supports broadcast technology modernization through established digital television infrastructure and evolving media distribution requirements. Vendors increasingly emphasize cloud-native playout, automated monitoring, hybrid deployment, and multichannel orchestration across regional markets. These developments reinforce Asia Pacific's leading position and fastest growth in playout automation adoption.

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Top Companies in Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market:

The Top Companies in Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market are Lumine Group Inc. (Canada), Encompass Digital Media (US), Grass Valley (Canada), Amagi Corporation (India), Evertz Technologies Limited (Canada), Ross Video Ltd. (Canada), Planetcast Media Services Ltd. (India), MediaKind (UK), LTN Global Communications, Inc. (US), EVS (Belgium), NVerzion Inc. (US), TVU Networks Corporation (US), Aveco s.r.o. (Czech Republic), PlayBox Neo Ltd. (Bulgaria), Frequency Networks, Inc. (US), Pebble Beach Systems Ltd. (UK), ENCO Systems, Inc. (US), wTVision (Portugal), Muvi LLC (US), Florical Systems, Inc. (US), HexaGlobe (France), Etere S.r.l. (Italy), Cinegy GmbH (Germany), HARDATA S.A. (Argentina), SI Media (Italy), and Axel Technology (Italy).

Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The playout automation & Channel-in-a-Box ecosystem is experiencing a major capital influx, driven by an accelerating industry migration toward cloud-native architectures, software-defined playout systems, and Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) frameworks. Highlighting this momentum, Amagi completed a landmark financial milestone by raising approximately USD 89 million through a fresh capital injection, complemented by secondary share sales from existing investors to bring the total transaction value to USD 196 million. These strategic capital allocations underscore a robust global demand for highly scalable channel origination models, automated broadcast workflows, and decentralized, cloud-reliant delivery engines. Furthermore, the rapid consumer adoption of over-the-top (OTT) linear channels and FAST ecosystems is compelling legacy technology vendors to aggressively broaden their software capabilities, fortify global operational resilience, and pivot toward lucrative subscription-based playout models.

Revenue Shift Context

The Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.1%, reaching USD 9.16 billion by 2031 from USD 5.18 billion in 2026. Revenue generation is increasingly shifting toward cloud-native playout, subscription-based software, and managed channel origination services. FAST channel expansion and multichannel broadcasting are strengthening demand for automated scheduling, graphics integration, and transmission monitoring. Broadcasters are also adopting hybrid infrastructure to modernize operations while maintaining broadcast continuity. These developments support recurring software and service revenues across the forecast period.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity between January and September 2026 indicates consolidation across broadcast systems integration, channel origination, and IP video infrastructure. Significant transactions include Lumine Group Inc.'s acquisition of Imagine Communications and Broadcast Solutions' acquisition of BFE Studio und Medien Systeme. Sportway Media Group and Broadcast Solutions also jointly acquired Studio Automated, expanding automated sports production capabilities. MediaKind completed its merger with Harmonic's Video business, expanding its portfolio of cloud-native streaming, integrated playout, and video infrastructure solutions. This development reflects increasing industry consolidation and investment in software-defined broadcasting, automated channel origination, and cloud-based media workflows.

PLAYOUT AUTOMATION & CHANNEL-IN-A-BOX MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2026-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Acquisition Lumine Group Inc. (Canada) Imagine Communications (US) Lumine Group Inc. successfully finalized its acquisition of Imagine Communications, strategically absorbing its robust media software operations. This tactical integration significantly expands Lumine's capabilities in comprehensive software-defined channel origination, advanced video connectivity, and dynamic advertising management solutions, cementing its market footprint across modern broadcast infrastructure networks. July 2026 Acquisition Broadcast Solutions GmbH (Germany) BFE Studio und Medien Systeme GmbH (Germany) Broadcast Solutions GmbH completed the strategic acquisition of BFE Studio und Medien Systeme GmbH, unifying two prominent entities in European broadcast engineering. This transaction substantially expands the group's technical capabilities in high-tier broadcast systems integration, media IT framework installation, control room engineering, and bespoke software development pipelines. Financial terms of the agreement were withheld. June 2026 Merger MediaKind (US) Harmonic Inc. (US) MediaKind completed its merger with Harmonic's Video business, combining cloud-native software, SaaS streaming platforms, and video infrastructure technologies. The transaction integrated Harmonic's Spectrum X and VOS360 platforms into MediaKind's portfolio, strengthening its capabilities in software-defined channel playout and broadcast infrastructure.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players collectively account for an estimated 26.9% of the Playout Automation & Channel-in-a-Box Market, indicating a fragmented competitive landscape. The top 10 players collectively contribute approximately 39.5%, reflecting competition between diversified broadcast technology companies and specialized playout vendors. Leading participants include Lumine Group Inc. (Canada), Encompass Digital Media (US), Grass Valley (Canada), Amagi Corporation (India), Evertz Technologies Limited (Canada), Ross Video Ltd. (Canada), Planetcast Media Services Ltd. (India), MediaKind (UK), LTN Global Communications, Inc. (US), and EVS (Belgium). Competition increasingly centers on integrated channel origination, software-defined infrastructure, multichannel automation, transmission reliability, and managed playout services. These capabilities are expected to influence vendor positioning through 2031.

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