LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Launches One-Click Katalon Migration to Test Manager, With Every Supported Case Authored as a KaneAI Test

Teams can import a Katalon Studio project as a single zip, see exactly which steps will carry over before anything is created, and land every supported test case as an already-authored KaneAI test in a new Test Manager project

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI , the Full Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, announced one-click migration from Katalon. Teams can now move their Katalon Studio desktop web tests into KaneAI , TestMu AI's end-to-end AI testing agent, without retyping or rebuilding a single test.

The migration runs inside TestMu AI Test Manager . A team uploads its Katalon project as one zip file of up to 500 MB. Test Manager reads the archive, finds the test suites and test cases, and translates the Katalon operations it recognizes into KaneAI instructions. Every supported test case lands in a new Test Manager project as a KaneAI New Experience test that is ready to open, edit and run the moment the import finishes.

What sets the migration apart is the review that happens before anything is created. A four-screen step-by-step review shows which steps translate, which are excluded, and which KaneAI handles on its own, such as opening, maximizing and closing the browser. Each supported case carries an "Imports X of Y steps" count and conversion notes that flag where a translated step may behave differently from the original. Teams decide what comes across; nothing is created until they confirm the final preview.

Key capabilities of the Katalon migration:

•Authored, not archived: Imported cases arrive as editable KaneAI tests, not read-only copies of the original suite.

•Compatibility shown up front: Supported and unsupported cases are listed separately, with a Step Error Type filter that groups incompatibilities by category so large projects can be triaged at once.

•Partial imports are a choice: Cases with unsupported steps stay excluded by default. Teams can use Import Anyway to bring in the supported steps and repair the rest in KaneAI.

•Masked values restored on the way in: The review lists every masked variable from the Katalon export and lets teams save each value as a Secret or a Global Variable.

•Work continues during import: The import runs in the background, with progress shown on the Projects page and an email on completion.

Once imported, cases behave like any other case in Test Manager. They can be versioned, grouped into plans and cycles, linked to defects. Migration currently covers desktop web tests only; it does not bring over mobile app tests, generated code, step screenshots or past execution history.

"Teams rarely stay on a testing tool because they love it. They stay because moving years of test cases is painful,"said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder, TestMu AI."Katalon migration removes that wall. You upload a zip, see exactly what will carry over, and your tests arrive in KaneAI already authored and ready to run. We built the review step on purpose. No one should migrate blind, and no one should have to rebuild what they already have."

Katalon migration is available now to all TestMu AI users with access to Test Manager, under Projects > Import Data. To get started, read the migration guide or the walkthrough on the TestMu AI blog .



About TestMu AI

TestMu AI is a Full Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality across web, mobile, and enterprise applications on real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments. TestMu AI Agents accelerate testing throughout the entire SDLC, moving beyond automation to agentic intelligence.

Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI nikhils@testmuai.com | +91 98709 81968