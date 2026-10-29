

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A. O. Smith (AOS) said it expects to classify the China business as held for sale and report it as discontinued operations beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026, with prior periods recast accordingly. Upon closing of the transaction, the company expects to deconsolidate the China business and account for its retained 19% interest under the equity method. The company has updated full-year 2026 guidance to exclude the China business for all of 2026. Adjusted EPS excluding China is now expected in a range of $3.42 to $3.52. Net sales excluding China is projected in a range of $3.27 to $3.29 billion.



For the third quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $126.3 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $132.0 million, or $0.94 per share, last year. Excluding items, A.O. Smith reported adjusted earnings of $126.3 million or $0.93 per share for the period. Revenue fell 0.2% to $940.5 million from $942.5 million last year.



A. O. Smith shares are trading at $61.76 on NYSE, up 1.44%.



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