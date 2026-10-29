State Grid Corporation of China: State Grid's Public Welfare Brands for Biodiversity Conservation Debut at UN Biodiversity Conference (COP17)

State Grid's Public Welfare Brands for Biodiversity Conservation Debut at UN Biodiversity Conference (COP17)

With the Power of Light, Safeguarding the Coexistence of All Living Things

YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) opened in Yerevan, Armenia, convening the first global stocktake of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework since its adoption. As the world moves from commitment to implementation, business action remains critical. On Oct. 29 local time, the China Corner side event at COP17 released the "Biodiversity Conservation Report Series of Chinese Enterprises", with State Grid Corporation of China ("State Grid") as a representative case, documenting China's efforts to align power grid development with biodiversity conservation.

The report spotlights three public welfare brand programs. "Birds' Guardian Grid" now spans 24 provinces, more than 40 major migratory bird habitats and all four migratory flyways in China, with over 16,000 birds rescued and protected. "Nests of Life" has standardized artificial-nest management under a "one nest, one file" system and expanded from Sanjiangyuan to plateau grassland areas in six provincial-level regions. "Green Power Ark" delivers zero-carbon electricity to remote habitats through wind-solar-storage microgrids and has been extended to 17 national-level protected areas across nine provinces.

The same event also saw the release of All Life Thrives in Shanghai: State Grid's Biodiversity Conservation Practices in Megacities • Shanghai. Focusing on State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power Company, the report illustrates how biodiversity requirements are integrated across the power value chain, from planning, design and construction to operation and maintenance, dispatch, supply chain management, digital enablement and corporate responsibility initiatives.

Participants recognized State Grid's approach as a practical model. Across the three brand programs and the Shanghai megacity case, a consistent conclusion emerges: power grid infrastructure can be designed not as a disturbance to biodiversity, but as a supporting element of habitat protection. This is both a corporate contribution to China's implementation of the global biodiversity framework and a Chinese solution for global biodiversity governance.

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