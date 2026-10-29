Industry-recognized polymer innovator with 25+ years of industrial R&D experience and 50+ patents joins Teknor Apex to lead technology as the company enters its next century.

Pawtucket, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Teknor Apex Company, a family-owned global leader in plastics material science solutions founded in 1924, announced that Raj Krishnaswamy has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. A recognized expert in polymer science, Krishnaswamy brings more than 25 years of industrial R&D experience with a strong focus on biodegradable and biobased polymers, polyolefins, and high-temperature engineering polymers.

Krishnaswamy most recently served as Vice President, Polymers R&D at CJ Biomaterials, Inc., where he worked on bio-based and biodegradable polymers. Earlier in his career he led polymer science and product development at Braskem, worked on biobased and biodegradable polymers R&D at Metabolix, and worked in polymer science R&D at Chevron Phillips Chemical Company.

Raj Krishnaswamy, Chief Technology Officer, Teknor Apex Company

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"The best leaders know how to bring people, technology, and business together. Raj has done that throughout his career, and his experience will strengthen our technical capabilities while helping us continue to deliver the practical, high-performing material solutions our customers rely on. His leadership will strengthen our competitive position as we continue to advance innovation across our business. I'm pleased to welcome Raj to the Teknor Apex team," said Don Wiseman, Chief Executive Officer of Teknor Apex.

A RECOGNIZED VOICE IN POLYMER SCIENCE

Krishnaswamy holds more than 50 patents and has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed journal publications and several book chapters. His honors and professional service include:

Fellow of the Society of Plastics Engineers (2009) and recipient of its Research/Technology Lifetime Achievement Award (2011).

Participant in the National Academy of Engineering Frontiers of Engineering program (2007).

Inductee, University of Kentucky Engineering Alumni Hall of Distinction.

Advisory board member for the Virginia Tech Macromolecular Innovation Institute and the University of Kentucky Department of Chemical & Materials Engineering.

"The best technology creates value long before anyone notices the science behind it. That's what has defined Teknor Apex for decades: combining engineering excellence with practical material solutions that customers can depend on. Together with our talented teams, we'll continue advancing sustainable, high-performance materials that help solve real-world challenges," said Krishnaswamy.

ABOUT TEKNOR APEX COMPANY

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Teknor Apex Company is a global leader in plastics material science solutions. The company manufactures garden hose products and a broad portfolio of materials, including vinyl compounds, thermoplastic elastomers, and engineering thermoplastics. Teknor Apex operates across the United States, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.teknorapex.com.

READER INQUIRY INFORMATION

Americas: Teknor Apex Company, 505 Central Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02861 U.S.A. Tel.: 1-401-725-8000. Email: info@teknorapex.com

Europe: Teknor Germany GmbH, Am Rödlein 1, 91541 Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany. Tel.: +49-(0) 9861 97497 0

Asia: Teknor Apex Asia Pacific, 41 Shipyard Road, Singapore 628134. Tel.: 65-6265-2544

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