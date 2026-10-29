Healix's 2027 Risk Radar Report reveals geopolitical conflict is increasingly influencing corporate decision making, disrupting operations, and creating new challenges for workforce safety and the duty of care.

Healix International, the global risk management and healthcare provider, today launched the 2027 Risk Radar Report, revealing that geopolitical conflict is increasingly moving from the headlines into the boardroom and reshaping how organisations manage people, operations and risk.

The global survey found that 58% of organisations have experienced moderate, significant or ongoing pressure to take a position or make decisions in response to geopolitical conflict, highlighting how difficult it is becoming for businesses to remain on the sidelines as geopolitical developments shape corporate priorities.

Geopolitical risk is no longer confined to the regions where conflict occurs, nor are its consequences. 92% of organisations operate in or send employees to regions affected by geopolitical instability or conflict, while nearly two-thirds have experienced noticeable, major, severe or paralysing operational impacts from geopolitical conflict over the past two years.

For many organisations, the most significant impacts come through disrupted travel, cyber threats, supply chains, energy costs and employee safety rather than direct exposure to conflict itself.

These findings highlight how geopolitical instability is becoming a business continuity and operational resilience issue, with organisations increasingly required to navigate the intersection of employee safety, business travel, cyber security, supply chains, and financial pressures.

Geopolitical risk moves closer to business operations

When asked about the potential impacts of geopolitical conflict over the next year, travel disruption and restrictions ranked as the leading concern (18%), followed by cyber threats (16%), rising energy prices (15%) and supply chain disruption (14%)

The impact is already being felt by employees and travellers. Over the past 12 months:

48% of organisations experienced travel disruption

of organisations experienced travel disruption 36% reported employee safety incidents

reported employee safety incidents 32% carried out employee evacuations or relocations

Increasingly, geopolitical crises are arriving through the workforce before they arrive through the balance sheet.

Together, the findings demonstrate that geopolitical conflict can quickly translate into practical challenges for organisations far beyond the immediate location of a crisis.

"Geopolitical events no longer stop at national borders. They now reach into boardrooms, workplaces and supply chains around the world," said James Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Healix International. "As the line between geopolitics and business continues to blur, organisations need the visibility, intelligence and confidence to make decisions under pressure.

Understanding exposure, anticipating potential impacts and having the right intelligence and processes in place can make the difference between disruption and resilience."

From geopolitical awareness to organisational resilience

As organisations face increasing pressure to respond to geopolitical events, the research underscores the need to move from reactive crisis response to proactive preparedness. Understanding exposure, maintaining visibility of employees and operations, and having access to timely intelligence are becoming essential capabilities rather than optional safeguards.

Organisations that invest in preparedness are likely to be better positioned to respond quickly, protect their people and maintain business continuity when disruption occurs. Duty of care now extends beyond traditional travel risk, with employee safety, evacuation planning, operational continuity, supply chains and cybersecurity increasingly interconnected during periods of instability.

For many organisations, the effects of conflict are no longer measured by proximity to the battlefield, but by their impact on people, travel, supply chains, cyber resilience and day-to-day operations. The challenge is no longer whether geopolitical events will affect them, but how quickly they can understand the implications and respond with confidence.

For more information and to access the full report, visit https://healix.com/international/insights/publications/register-risk-radar-2027.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261023418613/en/

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Cliffhanger PR

nadine.w@cliffhanger.work