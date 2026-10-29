Modernized space reflects UBS's continued investment in Florida and commitment to creating an inspired environment for clients and colleagues

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced the opening of its renovated office located in Naples, Florida.

UBS has unveiled its newly updated office at 801 Laurel Oak Dr., 5th Floor, Naples, Florida, introducing a fresh, contemporary setting focused on elevating the client experience and creating an inviting environment for meaningful conversations and collaboration.

The Naples renovation is part of UBS's broader investment in its Florida presence. Internal investment materials identify Florida as a key growth market for UBS and Naples as one of the priority locations within its real estate investments across the state.

At the heart of the renovated space is a simple idea: the environment should enhance the client experience. The modernized office provides a setting intended to make interactions feel welcoming, engaging and distinctly personal, reflecting the importance UBS places on its client relationships.

"Our new Naples space reflects the experience we want to create for our clients every day: welcoming, personal and inspiring," said Tyler Hutchens, Market Executive of the Florida Gulf Market at UBS. "It provides an environment where our clients and teams can come together for meaningful conversations while demonstrating our continued commitment to Naples and the Florida Gulf Market."

The Newly remodeled office reinforces UBS's focus on creating modern environments that support clients and employees while strengthening its presence in an important Florida market.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.9 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the first quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

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Contacts:

Media Contact:



Christina Aquilina

Christina.aquilina@ubs.com



Chloe White

Chloe.white@ubs.com