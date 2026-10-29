Enterprise Imaging IT Market worth $4.59 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Enterprise Imaging IT Market is projected to reach USD 4.59 billion by 2031 from USD 2.58 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Enterprise Imaging IT Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Enterprise Imaging IT Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.58 billion

USD 2.58 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.59 billion

USD 4.59 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.2%

Enterprise Imaging IT Market Trends & Insights:

North America region dominated the enterprise imaging IT market, with a share of 38.1% in 2025.

By function, the vendor neutral archive (VNA) segment will grow at the fastest rate of 12.9% during the forecast period.

By modality, the X-ray segment held the largest share of 24.1% in 2025.

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The expansion of the enterprise imaging IT market is being propelled by the growing volume and complexity of medical imaging data, increasing adoption of cloud-based and vendor-neutral imaging platforms, and the need to improve radiology productivity amid workforce constraints. Enterprise imaging technologies, including PACS, vendor-neutral archives, cloud-based image management, interoperability platforms, and AI-enabled workflow solutions, are increasingly deployed to consolidate imaging data and support access across radiology, cardiology, pathology, and other specialties. AI is becoming an important growth catalyst, with the US FDA having cleared more than 770 AI-enabled medical devices focused on radiology, predominantly using deep learning, according to a 2025 Radiology review. RSNA Publications Online further reported in 2026 that more than 75% of over 1,000 FDA-cleared AI algorithms were designed for radiological applications, highlighting the strong concentration of AI development within medical imaging. RSNA Adoption is also supported by the increasing need to integrate AI applications with PACS, RIS, EHRs, reporting systems, and other imaging infrastructure; standards-based interoperability through DICOM, HL7, and IHE is therefore becoming increasingly important for scalable deployment. However, market expansion remains constrained by interoperability and integration challenges, infrastructure requirements, regulatory complexity, limited validation of AI tools, governance requirements, and budget constraints. A 2026 RSNA-led roundtable identified governance, implementation, cost, regulation, and infrastructure constraints as recurring barriers to widespread clinical AI adoption. These trends are expected to accelerate demand for integrated, cloud-enabled, AI-ready enterprise imaging platforms that can unify imaging data and workflows across healthcare networks.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based biologics segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Cloud-based enterprise imaging IT is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Growth is driven by rising imaging data volumes, demand for scalable infrastructure, and the need for secure, enterprise-wide access to images across geographically distributed healthcare facilities. Cloud platforms enable centralized management of PACS, vendor-neutral archives, enterprise viewers, and AI applications, while supporting teleradiology, remote collaboration, and disaster recovery. The increasing adoption of AI-enabled imaging, cloud-native architectures, and hybrid deployment models is further strengthening demand. As healthcare organizations modernize legacy infrastructure, reduce hardware and maintenance requirements, and consolidate imaging data across multiple sites, demand for flexible and scalable cloud-based enterprise imaging platforms is expected to accelerate.

By therapeutics area, cardiology accounted for the largest share of the enterprise imaging IT market in 2025.

Within therapeutic areas, cardiology is expected to account for the largest share of the enterprise imaging IT market over the forecast period. Growth is driven by the rising use of cardiac imaging modalities, including echocardiography, CT, MRI, and nuclear imaging, as well as the need to manage and share complex imaging data across cardiology departments and healthcare networks. Enterprise imaging platforms provide centralized storage, visualization, and access to cardiac images and reports, while supporting integration with EHRs and other clinical systems. The rising cardiovascular disease burden, expansion of cardiac imaging services, and growing adoption of AI-enabled cardiac image analysis are further supporting demand for enterprise imaging solutions in cardiology.

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The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.

The anatomic pathology market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. China, Japan, and India are the primary growth markets within the region. Japan's well-established healthcare infrastructure, growing cancer burden, and increasing adoption of digital pathology technologies continue to support market expansion. China's healthcare modernization initiatives are driving investments in pathology laboratories, cancer diagnostic services, and advanced tissue analysis technologies across healthcare institutions. Meanwhile, India's rapidly expanding network of tertiary-care hospitals, cancer centers, and diagnostic laboratories is increasing the adoption of automated pathology workflows and advanced diagnostic solutions to support rising disease diagnosis volumes. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by its mature pathology infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, strong presence of leading market participants, and established utilization of histopathology, cytopathology, and biomarker testing across clinical practice.

Key Players

Leading players in the Enterprise Imaging IT companies include Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Merative (US), Pro Medicus, Ltd. (Australia), Optum, Inc. (US), GE HealthCare (US), Sectra AB (Sweden), CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan), Hyland Software, Inc. (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), among others.

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Investment Funding Context

The enterprise imaging IT market is seeing rising investment, driven by growing healthcare-provider demand for cloud-based imaging, AI-enabled workflows, and integrated enterprise imaging platforms. In November 2025, GE HealthCare announced a USD 2.3 billion agreement to acquire Intelerad, strengthening its cloud-enabled enterprise imaging capabilities across hospital, ambulatory, and teleradiology settings. The acquisition, completed in March 2026, expanded GE HealthCare's portfolio of cloud PACS, image sharing, AI, and workflow orchestration solutions. Investment momentum is also evident in healthcare-provider adoption of managed cloud imaging. In August 2025, Sectra signed a five-year, USD 21 million contract with a leading US medical center for its enterprise imaging cloud service, covering radiology, breast imaging, cardiology, and orthopedics. In April 2026, six London NHS Trusts selected Sectra One Cloud to consolidate seven imaging systems into a single cloud environment serving approximately 1.4 million people. These investments and strategic deployments signal growing confidence in cloud-based enterprise imaging, interoperability, AI integration, and centralized image management, supporting the continued development of scalable imaging platforms across hospitals and healthcare networks.

Revenue Shift Context

The enterprise imaging IT market is shifting toward cloud-based, interoperable, and AI-enabled platforms that improve imaging management, accessibility, and workflow efficiency. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.58 billion in 2026 to USD 4.59 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.2%, with much of this growth concentrated in cloud-based enterprise imaging, vendor-neutral archives, enterprise viewers, AI-enabled imaging workflows, image exchange, and cross-specialty imaging solutions. Meanwhile, on-premises deployments accounted for 47.5% of the market in 2025, highlighting the continued adoption of on-premises solutions, while emerging areas such as cloud-native imaging, AI integration, interoperability, and enterprise-wide image management are capturing a rising share of new spending.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the enterprise imaging IT market are gaining momentum, as companies increasingly target cloud-based imaging, interoperability, AI-enabled workflows, and enterprise-wide image management. A major transaction was GE HealthCare's 2026 acquisition of Intelerad, which combined GE HealthCare's imaging portfolio with Intelerad's cloud-enabled enterprise imaging and workflow capabilities to strengthen GE HealthCare's position in enterprise imaging. Another notable development was Sectra's 2026 acquisition of Oxipit, which expanded Sectra's capabilities in AI-powered medical image analysis and autonomous radiology workflows. These transactions highlight growing demand for integrated enterprise imaging platforms as healthcare technology companies seek to strengthen cloud capabilities, expand AI functionality, improve interoperability, and support imaging workflows across distributed healthcare networks.

Enterprise Imaging IT MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2026 Acquisition GE HealthCare (US) Intelerad (Canada/US) GE HealthCare completed the purchase of Intelerad for a base price of USD 2.3 billion in cash, thereby extending its reach into specialized clinics and ambulatory care. February 2026 Acquisition HealthMark Group (US) Purview (US) HealthMark acquired Purview, a cloud-based medical imaging company, to integrate imaging exchange into its clinical data exchange offering and reduce reliance on physical discs. The deal value was not disclosed. November 2025 Acquisition Mosaic Clinical Technologies (Radiology Partners, US) Cognita Imaging Mosaic, the software division of Radiology Partners, acquired Cognita Imaging for USD 80 million. Cognita's radiology vision-language model already powers Mosaic's Drafting solution, and the two companies will operate as separate businesses.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players account for approximately 50-60% of the enterprise imaging IT market, indicating a moderately consolidated competitive landscape led by established medical imaging and healthcare technology providers. Agfa-Gevaert Group, FUJIFILM Corporation, GE HealthCare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers AG benefit from broad imaging portfolios, established healthcare customer bases, enterprise imaging platforms, cloud capabilities, interoperability solutions, and integrated imaging workflows. The remaining 40-50% of the market is held by specialized and emerging players, including Merative, Pro Medicus, Ltd., Optum, Inc., Sectra AB, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd., Novarad, Mach7 Technologies, HERMES Medical Solutions, Konica Minolta, Inc., BridgeHead Software Ltd., SCImage, Inc., DICOM Systems, Inc., RamSoft Inc., PostDICOM, QAELUM, AdvaHealth Solutions, PaxeraHealth, and Rad AI. The presence of global imaging companies alongside specialized enterprise imaging providers underscores the market's competitive diversity, with companies differentiating through cloud-based imaging platforms, vendor-neutral archives, AI-enabled workflows, interoperability, advanced visualization, image exchange, and expansion across radiology and other clinical specialties.

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