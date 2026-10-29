Global conservation and philanthropic leader to spearhead REV Ocean's next chapter, connecting world-class science with international collaboration and ocean protection

REV Ocean has appointed Paul Baribault as Chief Executive Officer as the organization moves towards the international debut of its 195-metre research vessel in Rio de Janeiro in April 2027, alongside the UN Ocean Decade Conference.

One of the world's largest privately owned research and exploration vessels, REV represents a major philanthropic investment in ocean science. With nine laboratories, advanced deep-sea exploration vehicles and dedicated collaboration facilities, it is designed to give scientists access to world-class research infrastructure and connect their discoveries with the people and institutions able to drive ocean protection.

Baribault joins as REV Ocean moves from a decade of engineering and construction into international operations. His mandate will be to build the international partnerships, funding base and organization needed to turn REV Ocean's scientific capabilities into lasting ocean impact.

An experienced conservation and nonprofit leader, Baribault served as President and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance from 2019 to 2025, expanding its global conservation programs and partnerships. Previously, he held senior roles at The Walt Disney Studios, including General Manager of Disneynature, where he developed conservation initiatives supporting habitat protection and restoration. He has also served as Chair of the Jane Goodall Institute.

Paul Baribault, incoming CEO of REV Ocean, said: "REV Ocean represents an extraordinary opportunity to change what is possible for ocean science and conservation. By giving scientists access to world-class technology and connecting their discoveries with those who can act, we can turn knowledge into meaningful progress. I look forward to building on the remarkable work already underway and expanding REV Ocean's international reach and impact."

Kjell Inge Røkke, founder of REV Ocean, said: "REV Ocean was built to create something that did not exist. Paul understands what it takes to build organizations, bring people together and turn ambition into results. His experience across business, media and conservation makes him the right person to lead REV Ocean into its next chapter."

Karen Simon, Executive Chair of REV Ocean, said: "Paul brings the leadership experience, conservation credentials and international perspective needed for this next chapter. Our focus is now on building the partnerships and institutional strength that will enable REV Ocean to deliver lasting impact. He will play a central role in that work, alongside Silje and the wider REV Ocean team."

At the heart of REV Ocean's mission is a commitment to making advanced ocean science more accessible. The organization plans to provide selected scientific teams with access to the vessel, specialist equipment and experienced crew without charging for vessel time, subject to scientific selection and operational requirements.

REV's first ten philanthropic science missions, beginning in 2027, are planned with partners across the South Atlantic, Caribbean and Eastern Tropical Pacific. They will address urgent challenges including marine protected areas, plastic pollution and strengthening regional scientific capacity, helping connect research with conservation decisions.

Under the leadership of Chief Operating Officer and former Interim CEO Silje Ulvestad, REV Ocean's international team has overseen preparations for the vessel's transition into operation, including the testing of scientific systems, crew readiness and collaboration with research partners.

About REV Ocean

REV Ocean is a philanthropic ocean science organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the ocean. Its 195-metre research and exploration vessel is one of the world's largest privately owned vessels of its kind, designed to connect scientific discovery with real-world action.

REV Ocean focuses on four priorities: marine protected areas, marine plastic pollution, training the next generation of ocean scientists, and ocean literacy for decision-makers. Through advanced research infrastructure, open data and international collaboration, REV Ocean aims to close the gap between discovery and protection for one healthy ocean.

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Contacts:

Press contact: REVOcean@zenogroup.com