Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery: Hair Transplants Are Now Covered by Insurance

Gender Affirming and Transgender Hair Transplant Surgery Is Now Covered by Insurance

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Private health insurance is opening new possibilities for transgender and nonbinary patients seeking gender-affirming hair restoration. With thousands of surgeries performed, Seattle-based plastic surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic accepts all private insurance for transgender hair transplant procedures, which include follicular unit transplant (FUT), also known as the strip method, and follicular unit extraction (FUE). Dr. Sajan is one of very few doctors in the country, if not the only one, who is in-network with private insurance and accepts insurance for hair transplants.

The change reflects a broader shift in how insurers classify gender-affirming care. Washington state law, in effect since January 2022, prohibits health plans from denying gender-affirming treatment as cosmetic when a provider has deemed it medically necessary. Many other states have now enacted similar laws. The World Professional Association for Transgender Health lists hair reconstruction among interventions that can be medically necessary in its Standards of Care, Version 8. Private carriers have followed, and hair transplants that were once routinely rejected are now being approved with proper documentation.

What Insurance Coverage Includes

For transgender women, a hair transplant can lower and round a masculine hairline, fill temple recession, and restore density lost to androgenic hair loss. For transgender men, hair transplantation may help build facial hair or increase hairline density, depending on individual goals.

Insurance Coverage for Hair Transplant for Transgender Patient

Coverage requirements vary by insurer and plan. They include a gender dysphoria diagnosis, a letter from a qualified mental health or medical provider, supporting medical records, and a treatment plan from the surgeon. Patients should contact Allure Esthetic and their insurance providers to confirm eligibility and documentation requirements.

A Surgeon With a Combined Facial and Hairline Practice

Dr. Sajan performs plastic and reconstructive procedures involving the face and body. He has authored papers published in peer-reviewed medical journals, lectures on surgical techniques, and treats patients from the Seattle area and internationally.

His experience with facial feminization surgery (FFS), including forehead contouring, brow bone reduction, and hairline lowering, also informs his approach to hairline reconstruction. For patients considering both facial bone contouring and hair transplantation, these procedures can be evaluated together during treatment planning rather than coordinated exclusively between separate providers.

Dr. Sajan has demonstrated this combined planning approach in a video

The practice also provides postoperative support, with Dr. Sajan available around the clock for postoperative concerns. All surgical patients are enrolled in Healera, the practice's surgical assurance program, which provides coverage of qualifying complications and medically necessary revisions up to $15,000, subject to eligibility requirements and program terms.

The Only U.S. Surgeon Combining Facial Feminization and Hair Transplant in One Session

What sets Dr. Sajan apart is not the transplant itself but what he does alongside it. He is the only plastic surgeon in the United States who performs facial feminization surgery and a hair transplant in the same operative session, an approach that is typically staged across separate surgeries and separate providers.

The single-session technique allows forehead contouring, brow bone reduction, rhinoplasty, jaw and chin contouring, and hairline restoration to be completed under one anesthesia with one recovery period. Qualifying patients can also receive breast augmentation in the same surgery.

"Transition should not mean five surgeries, five recoveries and five sets of bills. For patients who are healthy enough to tolerate it, I would rather plan the hairline, the bone work and the soft tissue together so the result is one coherent face rather than a series of corrections," Dr. Sajan said.

Why Insurance Coverage Is Changing

Hair loss in transgender women can result from androgenic hair loss associated with testosterone exposure before transition. A receding or low, angular hairline may contribute to gender dysphoria for some patients. Clinicians have argued that hairline reconstruction can serve a gender-affirming purpose when supported by an individual's clinical needs.

State nondiscrimination laws, federal protections, and evolving professional guidance have influenced how insurers assess gender-affirming procedures. However, these developments do not establish universal coverage for hair transplantation. Approval depends on applicable laws, the specific insurance policy, medical necessity criteria, and the documentation submitted.

For patients who previously received a denial, a new review may be worth considering if their plan's requirements or supporting medical documentation have changed.

How Patients Can Verify Coverage

Patients can schedule an in-person or virtual consultation through the clinic. The patient coordination team can help review insurance benefits, identify documentation requirements, and submit a prior authorization request when appropriate.

Patients should confirm coverage directly with their insurer if they are unsure about coverage. Those living outside Washington state should also check the laws and insurance requirements that apply to their location, as protections and benefits differ by state, carrier, and plan.

About Dr. Javad Sajan

Dr. Sajan is a plastic surgeon whose practice is focused on cosmetic, reconstructive, and gender-affirming procedures of the face and body. He has performed thousands of surgeries for patients from the Pacific Northwest and abroad, has authored papers in peer-reviewed medical journals, and lectures on surgical technique. He has been described as the most renowned feminization surgeon in the world, with his practice noted for pairing surgical skill with broad insurance acceptance

About Allure Esthetic

Allure Esthetic is a Seattle plastic surgery practice led by Dr. Javad Sajan. The practice offers cosmetic, reconstructive, and gender-affirming procedures involving the face, breasts, and body, including facial feminization surgery, FTM top surgery, MTF breast augmentation, body contouring, and hair transplantation.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetic.com

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hair-transplants-are-now-covered-by-insurance-1243481