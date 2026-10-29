New Powder Mixing and Air-Jet Cleaning Trial Capabilities Now Available at Tetra Pak's Winsted, Minn. Facility

New equipment combines high-speed, gentle powder mixing with automated dry cleaning, dramatically reducing both mixing and cleaning time without compromising product quality.

DENTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada today announced new powder mixing and air-jet cleaning capabilities at its Winsted, Minnesota, location, designed to address some of the most persistent challenges facing manufacturers today. The technology allows manufacturers to test their own formulations while exploring ways to reduce changeover time, increase throughput and minimize product loss.

The system harnesses the power of the Tetra Pak Powder Mixer B and Tetra Pak Air Jet Cleaning System for Powder, offering manufacturers a variety of potential benefits:

Increase throughput and production capacity - The Tetra Pak Powder Mixer B combines high-speed, gentle mixing with a twin-shaft paddle design to reduce mixing times from 15-20 minutes to as little as one to two minutes while maintaining excellent homogeneity. In approximately 90% of applications, it can also eliminate premixing, helping manufacturers increase throughput and production capacity while maintaining product quality.

- The Tetra Pak Powder Mixer B combines high-speed, gentle mixing with a twin-shaft paddle design to reduce mixing times from 15-20 minutes to as little as one to two minutes while maintaining excellent homogeneity. In approximately 90% of applications, it can also eliminate premixing, helping manufacturers increase throughput and production capacity while maintaining product quality. Simplify changeover with automated dry cleaning - The Tetra Pak Air Jet Cleaning System for Powder uses compressed air and vacuum technology to remove residual powder in as little as 30 minutes without water or detergents, helping manufacturers reduce changeover time, labor and product loss. For applications requiring additional allergen sanitation, supplemental manual cleaning can keep the total changeover process to approximately one hour.

- The Tetra Pak Air Jet Cleaning System for Powder uses compressed air and vacuum technology to remove residual powder in as little as 30 minutes without water or detergents, helping manufacturers reduce changeover time, labor and product loss. For applications requiring additional allergen sanitation, supplemental manual cleaning can keep the total changeover process to approximately one hour. Supporting a More Flexible Manufacturing Environment - As manufacturers manage more SKUs, shorter production runs and increasingly complex formulations, faster changeovers are becoming critical to maintaining flexibility. Reducing cleaning time can help manufacturers increase production hours, reduce labor and move more efficiently between formulations.

- As manufacturers manage more SKUs, shorter production runs and increasingly complex formulations, faster changeovers are becoming critical to maintaining flexibility. Reducing cleaning time can help manufacturers increase production hours, reduce labor and move more efficiently between formulations. Putting manufacturers' own products to the test - The new Winsted trial capabilities allow manufacturers to test their own recipes and ingredients with Tetra Pak experts, evaluating blend homogeneity, cleaning performance and potential improvements in throughput, product recovery and operational efficiency.

The new Winsted capabilities are designed to support manufacturers across a range of dry product applications, including functional nutrition, supplements, infant nutrition and specialty food ingredients. The technology is particularly relevant as manufacturers are expected to manage growing product portfolios, shorter production runs and stringent hygiene requirements while looking for opportunities to improve productivity and reduce waste.

"Manufacturers are being asked to produce more products with greater flexibility, but every hour spent cleaning equipment between recipes is an hour that equipment isn't producing," said Jean-Christophe (JC) Margotteau, Sales Support Manager, Powder Handling Solutions, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "By bringing these trial capabilities to Winsted, we can give manufacturers the opportunity to see firsthand what faster mixing and cleaning could mean for their specific products and operations."

For more information about Tetra Pak's powder processing solutions or to learn about conducting a trial in Winsted, contact JC Margotteau at JeanChristophe.Margotteau@tetrapak.com.

About Tetra Pak

We're here to make food safe and available. It's why we provide advanced food production systems. In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, driven by more than 24,000 dedicated employees worldwide, we protect food sustainably every day for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. Because we're here to fulfill a purpose: We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at tetrapakusa.com.

Media contact

Stephanie Ward

Communications Manager, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

stephanie.ward@tetrapak.com

940-380-4635

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SOURCE: Tetra Pak

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/new-powder-mixing-and-air-jet-cleaning-trial-capabilities-now-available-at-tetr-1243595