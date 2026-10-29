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PR Newswire
29.10.2026 15:16 Uhr
73 Leser
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ADAMA Ltd.: ADAMA Reports Third Quarter & First Nine Months 2026 Results

Record heat and drought in Europe impacted sales in addition to price pressure across all regions in off-patent products

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE: 000553), today reported its financial results for the third quarter & first nine-months ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Sales declined 4% (-9% in RMB) to $897 million
  • Adjusted gross profit declined 11% to $228 million (margin of 25.4%) in Q3 2026 vs. $257 million (margin of 27.6%) in Q3 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined 22% to $93 million (margin of 10.4%) vs. $120 million (margin of 12.9%) in Q3 2025
  • Reported net loss reached $115 million vs. $48 million in Q3 2025; Adjusted net loss reached $74 million vs. $20 million in Q3 2025
  • Operating cash inflow increased to $94 million in Q3 2026 vs. $89 million in Q3 2025
  • Free cash inflow was $33 million in Q3 2026 vs. $22 million in Q3 2025

First Nine Months 2026 Highlights:

  • Sales declined 1% (-5% in RMB) reaching $2,997 million
  • Adjusted gross profit declined 2% to $860 million (margin of 28.7%) in 9M 2026 vs. $878 million (margin of 29.0%) in 9M 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined 8% to $395 million (margin of 13.2%) vs $430 million (margin of 14.2%) in 9M 2025
  • Reported net loss reduced to $53 million from $59 million in 9M 2025; Adjusted net profit declined to a loss of $11 million from a profit of $29 million in 9M 2025
  • Operating cash inflow was $194 million in 9M 2026 vs. $331 million in 9M 2025
  • Free cash inflow was $87 million in 9M 2026 vs. $112 million in 9M 2025

Gaël Hili, President and CEO of ADAMA, said "ADAMA continues to advance its strategic priorities, strengthening its portfolio, sharpening its market focus, and building the operational foundation required to improve performance and efficiency. While pricing pressure continues across all regions in off-patent products, and the third quarter was marked by more challenging than expected market conditions with extreme weather in Europe, we are encouraged by the promising progress achieved in our strategic markets and product categories. Despite these challenging conditions, I am pleased to see the differentiated products' volumes growing in key markets as well as the discipline of the team in keeping its operating costs down to offset headwinds.

"As of November, I will be stepping away from the CEO position and continue to support ADAMA from the role of Chairman of the Board. As I make this transition, I do so with strong confidence in ADAMA's strategic direction, and in Dr. Zhigang Hao's leadership to build on this foundation and unlock the company's full potential while creating long-term value for its shareholders."

Table 1. Financial Performance Summary


USD (m)

As Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

Q3

2026

Q3

2025

% Change

Q3

2026

Q3

2025

Q3

2026

Q3

2025

% Change

Revenues

897

933

-4 %

0

0

897

933

-4 %

Gross profit

204

236

-14 %

24

22

228

257

-11 %

% of sales

22.7 %

25.2 %




25.4 %

27.6 %


Operating income (loss) (EBIT)

(10)

30


41

26

31

56

-45 %

% of sales

(1.2 %)

3.2 %




3.4 %

6.0 %


Loss before taxes

(68)

(41)

-65 %

42

29

(26)

(11)

-128 %

% of sales

(7.5 %)

(4.4 %)




(2.9 %)

(1.2 %)


Net loss

(115)

(48)


41

28

(74)

(20)


% of sales

(12.8 %)

(5.1 %)




(8.2 %)

(2.1 %)


EPS









- USD

(0.0492)

(0.0206)




(0.0317)

(0.0086)


- RMB

(0.3337)

(0.1470)




(0.2150)

(0.0611)


EBITDA

87

104

-16 %

6

16

93

120

-22 %

% of sales

9.7 %

11.2 %




10.4 %

12.9 %


USD (m)

As Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted

9M

2026

9M

2025

% Change

9M

2026

9M

2025

9M

2026

9M

2025

% Change

Revenues

2,997

3,025

-1 %

0

0

2,997

3,025

-1 %

Gross profit

777

792

-2 %

83

86

860

878

-2 %

% of sales

25.9 %

26.2 %




28.7 %

29.0 %


Operating income (EBIT)

163

155

5 %

44

81

207

237

-12 %

% of sales

5.4 %

5.1 %




6.9 %

7.8 %


Income (loss) before taxes

(11)

(58)

81 %

44

91

33

33

-1 %

% of sales

(0.4 %)

(1.9 %)




1.1 %

1.1 %


Net profit (loss)

(53)

(59)


42

89

(11)

29


% of sales

(1.8 %)

(2.0 %)




(0.4 %)

1.0 %


EPS









- USD

(0.0226)

(0.0254)




(0.0046)

0.0127


- RMB

(0.1480)

(0.1815)




(0.0269)

0.0910


EBITDA

417

378

10 %

(22)

53

395

430

-8 %

% of sales

13.9 %

12.5 %




13.2 %

14.2 %


Notes:

  • "As Reported" denotes the Company's financial statements according to the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and the
    implementation guidance, interpretations and other relevant provisions issued or revised subsequently by the Chinese Ministry of
    Finance (the "MoF) (collectively referred to as "ASBE"). Note that in the reported financial statements, according to the ASBE guidelines
    [IAS 37], certain items (specifically certain transportation costs and certain idleness charges) are classified under COGS. Please see
    the appendix to this release for further information.
  • Relevant income statement items contained in this release are also presented on an "Adjusted" basis, which exclude items that are of
    a transitory or non-cash/non-operational nature that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, and reflect the way the
    Company's management and the Board of Directors view the performance of the Company internally. The Company believes that
    excluding the effects of these items from its operating results allows management and investors to effectively compare the true
    underlying financial performance of its business from period to period and against its global peers. A detailed summary of these
    adjustments appears in the appendix below.
  • The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in both Q3 & 9M 2026 and 2025 is 2,329.8 million
    shares.
  • In this table and all tables in this release numbers may not sum due to rounding.

The general crop protection (CP) market environment

During the first nine months of 2026, crop protection market volumes saw weaker than anticipated growth due to elevated farmer costs and just-in-time purchasing patterns, despite low channel inventories supporting healthy underlying crop protection demand. Additionally, crop protection pricing, particularly in the off-patent market, continued to remain under pressure, mainly due to lower farmer profitability, as well as persistently low active ingredient prices resulting from structural production overcapacity in China.

Overall market conditions varied across regions and crops, while farmer margins remained under pressure in many markets due to higher borrowing costs as well as higher fertilizer and fuel costs.

Geopolitical tensions and weather-related disruption continued to create uncertainty along the entire value chain from crop production, input costs and grower profitability.[1]

Strategy execution

The Company is focused on turning stabilization into profitable growth and sustained value creation. Its strategy prioritizes selective growth in markets, segments and offerings where ADAMA can create clear value for customers and generate attractive returns. Execution is focused on four sources of value: (i) driving portfolio differentiation that meets grower needs; (ii) enhancing commercial capabilities to support profitable growth; (iii) shifting to a more competitive, flexible and asset-light supply and manufacturing network; and (iv) improving organizational design, processes, and systems to support better decisions and create additional value across the business. Across these areas, ADAMA remains focused on improving margins, generating cash, maintaining cost control and directing investment toward the highest-return opportunities.

Portfolio development update

During Q3 2026 ADAMA continued to register and launch multiple new products in markets across the globe, adding on to its differentiated product portfolio. The Company continued to focus on advanced, value-driven formulations supporting optimization of its product portfolio. In the first nine months of 2026, ADAMA launched 31 new products and received 70 new product registrations.

Key launches of differentiated products during Q3 2026 included:

  • REXARO® (India): A Suspension Concentrate (SC) fungicide combining Fluopicolide and Cymoxanil, providing preventive and early curative control of Oomycete diseases for long-lasting protection, reduced spray frequency and improved crop safety in F&V crops.
  • ACTAGON (India): A ready-mix pre-emergence wheat herbicide combining Pyroxasulfone and Metribuzin for control of Phalaris minor and other key weeds. This easy mix liquid formulation helps growers reduce operational complexity by eliminating on-farm tank mixing and supporting fewer herbicide applications.
  • RAVARI® (Mexico): Combines the complementary strengths of Novaluron and CTPR, offering two distinct modes of action in a water-based Suspension Concentrate (SC) formulation powered by ADAMA's Ayalon Formulation Technology. This combination provides growers with a valuable resistance-management tool for integrated pest-management programs and delivers long-lasting control of lepidopteran larvae in avocado and vegetable crops.
  • PORAFAM® Titan kit (Germany): Combines a novel Aminopyralid and Quinmerac SC formulation with Metazachlor, this premium solution delivers improved broad-spectrum control of broad-leaved weeds and grasses in Oilseed rape.

Notable differentiated product registrations included:

  • SPARTA® (Brazil): 3-way mixture, combining a leading rust-control molecule with high-efficacy actives to broaden the disease control spectrum in a proprietary ADAMA formulation, providing value for growers and supporting more sustainable, high-performing soybean production.
  • PARAMER® SC (Argentina): A unique high-load liquid Pyroxasulfone herbicide powered by ADAMA's Sesgama formulation technology, delivering long-lasting residual weed control in soybean, corn, and cereals. With 40% more active ingredient than standard liquid formulations, it offers greater operational efficiency and application convenience.
  • FERRABAIT® (Latvia): An innovative molluscicide based on the novel, low-risk active ingredient Feralla®, providing growers with a highly effective new solution for slug and snail control. This first EU registration marks the beginning of a broader rollout.

Geopolitical Situation

ADAMA is a global company with manufacturing and formulation facilities in several locations around the world, principally in Israel, China and Brazil. It is headquartered and has three manufacturing sites in Israel. Despite regional tensions that have escalated on February 28, 2026, the Company's Israeli production sites and supply chain, including ports, continued to operate without significant delays allowing the Company to support its markets, and ongoing activities.

During March and early April 2026, the Company's Neot Hovav site suffered limited and localized damage caused by falling debris following missile interceptions in the southern region of Israel. No bodily injuries were reported, and an immediate safety-driven closure of the facilities was carried out, followed by a phased shutdown, also for safety reasons. The Company initiated comprehensive damage assessments. The direct damage to its core production facilities was not meaningful and was primarily limited to a finished goods warehouse, certain ancillary equipment and systems and an open storage area. Thereafter, the Company undertook certain restoration activities, and as of the date of this release Neot Hovav site has returned to normal operational status. The Company expects the overall impact of these occurrences to be non-material, also due to appropriate compensation from governmental authorities.

Additionally, in respect to changes in global tariff policies, despite the uncertainty regarding changes to trade and tariff policies around the world, the Company currently expects that the impact on its operations and business results will continue to be immaterial.

Financial Highlights

Revenues in the third quarter decreased by approximately 4% (-9% in RMB; -6% in CER) to $897 million compared to last year, reflecting a decline of 4% in volumes and 2% in prices, partially compensated by positive impact of foreign exchange rates.

The lower volumes resulted from lower market demand in certain regions due to higher farmer costs and weather conditions, partially compensated by new product introductions. Lower prices reflected the overall lower market pricing and weaker farmer purchasing power.

These results brought the revenues in the first nine months of 2026 to $2,997 million, 1% lower than last year (-5% in RMB terms; -4% in CER terms), reflecting a decrease of 3% in prices and 1% in volumes, partially moderated positive impact of foreign exchange rates.

Excluding the Company's decision in Q3 2025 to reduce the manufacture and sale of certain basic chemicals, sales would have increased in the first nine months period by 1% in comparison to the corresponding period in 2025. Third quarter sales are on a comparable basis.

Table 2. Regional Sales Performance




Q3 2026

$m

Q3 2025

$m

Change

USD

Change

CER

9M 2026

$m

9M 2025

$m

Change

USD

Change

CER

Europe, Africa & Middle East


203

233

(13 %)

(16 %)

933

903

3 %

(3 %)

North America


174

164

6 %

6 %

692

659

5 %

5 %

Latin America


286

312

(8 %)

(12 %)

639

675

(5 %)

(10 %)

Asia Pacific


235

225

4 %

4 %

732

789

(7 %)

(8 %)

Of which China[2]


99

91

9 %

2 %

337

400

(16 %)

(19 %)

Total


897

933

(4 %)

(6 %)

2,997

3,025

(1 %)

(4 %)


Notes:

CER: Constant Exchange Rates

Numbers may not sum due to rounding

In EAME, sales declined in the third quarter reflecting significantly weaker market consumption and lower crop-protection applications across several European markets due to weather impacts creating channel inventory build-up and due to elevated farmer input costs. Market-share gains partly mitigated the decline, while competitive and pricing pressure remained high, concentrated in specific off-patent active ingredients.

North America sales increased supported by growth across Professional Solutions, Consumer and Canada. US Ag was impacted by lower market prices mainly in commodity categories, while continuing to present growth in key products and customer segments. Pricing pressure and elevated inventories affected several US agricultural products.

Latin America: In Brazil, sales declined despite intensified commercial execution ahead of the soybean season particularly across fungicides and insecticides. This was offset by continued pricing pressure, farmer liquidity constraints and intense competition, particularly in commodity products.

In the rest of LATAM, sales increased supported by higher volumes, particularly in Argentina, following disciplined implementation of its strategic growth priorities across the region, despite continued competitive and pricing pressure and El-Niño impact in certain countries.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) excluding China: Sales increased supported by growth in Pacific and India more than offsetting a decline in other South-East Asia sales. Pacific benefited from fungicide demand in Southern and Western Australia supported by new product introductions. South-East Asia sales were impacted by El-Niño impact on demand.

In China, sales reflected the Company's decision to reduce manufacturing and sale of certain basic chemicals since Q3 2025 and low-margin products, leading to a decline in sales in the nine-month period while in the third quarter sales were on a comparable basis and increased, reflecting higher sales of brand formulations driven by new product launches and higher non-ag sales following better utilization rates.

Reported gross profit in the third quarter declined 14% to $204 million (gross margin of 22.7%) compared to $236 million (gross margin of 25.2%) last year. In the first nine months, reported gross profit declined 2% to $777 million (gross margin of 25.9%) compared to $792 million (gross margin of 26.2%) last year.

Adjustments to reported results: The adjusted gross profit includes mainly reclassification of inventory impairment, taxes and surcharge and excludes certain transportation costs (classified under operating expenses).

Adjusted gross profit in the third quarter declined 11% to $228 million (gross margin of 25.4%) compared to $257 million (gross margin of 27.6%) last year. In the first nine months, adjusted gross profit declined 2% to $860 million (gross margin of 28.7%) compared to $878 million (gross margin of 29.0%) last year.

The decline in gross profit in the third quarter and first nine-month period was due to the decline in sales, as described above and negative cost impact. These impacts were slightly moderated by the improvement in the Company's sales mix of higher margin products and positive impact of exchange rates.

Reported operating expenses[3] in the third quarter were $214 million (23.8% of sales) compared to $205 million (22.0% of sales) last year. In the first nine months of 2026 reported operating expenses declined to $614 million (20.5% of sales) compared to $636 million (21.0% of sales) last year.

Adjustments to reported results: Please refer to the explanation regarding adjustments to the gross profit in respect to certain transportation costs, taxes and surcharges and inventory impairment.

The Company recorded certain non-operational items within its reported operating expenses amounting to an expense of $37 million in Q3 2026 and an income of $36 million in 9M 2026 in comparison to expenses of $26 million in Q3 2025 and $73 million in 9M 2025. These items in 2026 mainly include: (i) non-cash amortization charges in respect of transfer assets received from Syngenta related to the 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta acquisition; (ii) non-cash amortization net charges related to intangible assets created as part of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) on acquisitions; (iii) capital gain from sale of a subsidiary's logistics center in Israel; (iv) fixed asset impairment related to improvement of operational efficiency; and (v) restructuring costs. For further details on these non-operational items, please see the appendix to this release.

Adjusted operating expenses in the third quarter decreased to $197 million (21.9% of sales) compared to $201 million (21.5% of sales) last year. In the first nine months, adjusted operating expenses reached $653 million (21.8% of sales) compared to $641 million (21.2% of sales) last year.

In the third quarter operating expenses decreased despite the negative impact of exchange rates following tight expense discipline. In the nine-month period operating expenses were still higher reflecting the negative impact of exchange rates, an increase in employee compensation and an increase in H1 2026 in expenses supporting business growth, partially offset by capital gain from the disposal of fixed assets.

Reported operating income was a loss of $10 million (-1.2% of sales) in the third quarter compared to an income of $30 million (3.2% of sales) last year. In the first nine months, reported operating income increased 5% to $163 million (5.4% of sales) compared to $155 million (5.1% of sales) last year.

Adjusted operating income in the third quarter declined 45% to $31 million (operating margin of 3.4%) from $56 million (operating margin of 6.0%) last year. In the first nine months, adjusted operating income declined 12% to $207 million (operating margin of 6.9%) compared to $237 million (operating margin of 7.8%) last year.

The lower operating income in the third quarter reflected the lower gross profit, partially compensated by lower operating expenses. In the first nine months, the decline in operating income reflected lower gross profit and higher operating expenses.

Reported EBITDA in the third quarter declined by 16% to $87 million (EBITDA margin of 9.7%) from $104 million (EBITDA margin of 11.2%) last year. EBITDA reported in the first nine months increased 10% to $417 million (EBITDA margin of 13.9%) from $378 million (EBITDA margin of 12.5%) last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter declined 22% to $93 million (EBITDA margin of 10.4%) from $120 million (EBITDA margin of 12.9%) last year. Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months declined 8% to $395 million (EBITDA margin of 13.2%) from $430 million (EBITDA margin of 14.2%) last year.

Adjusted financial expenses decreased to $57 million in the third quarter compared to $68 million last year and in the first nine months decreased to $174 million compared to $204 million last year.

The lower financial expenses in the third quarter of 2026 reflected the positive impact of the CPI, improved overall loan terms, the benefit of the continued positive cash flow and lower hedging costs. In the first nine months of 2026 the lower financial expenses also reflected the better debt structure, following the buyback of bonds in Q2 2025.

Adjusted taxes on income amounted to an expense of $48 million in the third quarter compared to $8 million last year, and in the first nine months amounted to an expense of $44 million compared to $4 million last year. The Company recorded higher tax expense in the first nine months of 2026 comparing to 2025 mainly due to lower tax income compared to last year, recognized according to the accounting method of calculation of tax assets related to unrealized profits and due to lower tax income compared to last year from foreign exchange impact of the stronger BRL. In addition, during the third quarter of 2026 the company adjusted the tax asset in Brazil according to the projected statutory profit before tax.

Reported net loss reached $115 million in the third quarter compared to $48 million last year. Reported net loss in the first nine months reached $53 million compared to $59 million last year.

After reflecting the impact of the above-mentioned extraordinary and non-operational charges, adjusted net loss in the third quarter reached $74 million compared to $20 million last year. Adjusted net loss in the first nine months reached $11 million compared to an income of $29 million last year.

Trade working capital as of September 30, 2026, was $2,183 million compared to $2,093 million as of September 30, 2025. The increase in working capital was due to higher receivables which reflected lower sales with short collection terms, and a decrease in account payables and a slight decrease in inventory levels, both due to lower procurement compared to last year.

Cash Flow: Operating cash inflow of $94 million and $194 million was generated in the third quarter and first nine months period respectively, compared to an inflow of $89 million and $331 million in the respective periods in 2025. In the first nine months, lower operating cash inflow was mainly due to lower collections of basic chemicals and timing differences mainly in Q1 2025, partially offset by lower procurement in comparison to last year, in which the Company increased procurement and inventory in order to provide business continuity during the merging of entities in Israel.

Net cash used in investing activities was $35 million in the third quarter and $16 million in the first nine months, compared to $43 million and $131 million in the respective periods in 2025. The Company continued the execution of its strategy to prioritize the most critical investments in infrastructure, portfolio and innovation. Additionally, part of optimization of its existing asset base, the Company disposed fixed assets primarily in the first nine months, including a logistics center in Israel and old dismantled facilities in China. The higher cash used in investing activities in the first nine months last year also reflected the payment for earn out related to Agrinova, a controlled subsidiary of the Company.

Free cash inflow of $33 million was generated in the third quarter and $87 million in the first nine months compared to $22 million and $112 million in the respective periods in 2025, reflecting the aforementioned operating and investing cash flow dynamics.

Table 3. Revenues by operating segment

Sales by segment


Q3 2026

USD (m)

%

Q3 2025

USD (m)

%

9M 2026

USD (m)

%

9M 2025

USD (m)

%

Crop Protection

819

91 %

867

93 %

2,779

93 %

2,771

92 %

Intermediates and
Ingredients

78

9 %

67

7 %

218

7 %

254

8 %

Total

897

100 %

933

100 %

2,997

100 %

3,025

100 %


Sales by product category


Q3 2026

USD (m)

%

Q3 2025

USD (m)

%

9M 2026

USD (m)

%

9M 2025

USD (m)

%

Herbicides

364

41 %

369

40 %

1,308

44 %

1,288

43 %

Insecticides

299

33 %

311

33 %

888

30 %

857

28 %

Fungicides

156

17 %

187

20 %

583

19 %

626

21 %

Intermediates and
Ingredients

78

9 %

67

7 %

218

7 %

254

8 %

Total

897

100 %

933

100 %

2,997

100 %

3,025

100 %


Notes:

• The sales split by product category is provided for convenience purposes only and is not representative of the way the Company is
managed or in which it makes its operational decisions.

• Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Further Information

All filings of the Company, together with a presentation of the key financial highlights of the period, can be accessed through the Company website at www.adama.com.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideas from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com.

Contact
Rivka Neufeld
Investor Relations & Finance Governance Manager
Email: [email protected]

Zhujun Wang
China Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

Abridged Adjusted Consolidated Financial Statements

The following abridged consolidated financial statements and notes have been prepared as described in Note 1 in this appendix. While prepared based on the principles of Chinese Accounting Standards (ASBE), they do not contain all of the information which either ASBE or IFRS would require for a complete set of financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of both ADAMA Ltd. and Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. as filed with the Shenzhen and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, respectively.

Relevant income statement items contained in this release are also presented on an "Adjusted" basis, which exclude items that are of a one-time or non-cash/non-operational nature that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, and reflect the way the Company's management and the Board of Directors view the performance of the Company internally. The Company believes that excluding the effects of these items from its operating results allows management and investors to effectively compare the true underlying financial performance of its business from period to period and against its global peers.

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement for the Third Quarter


Adjusted [4]

Q3 2026

USD (m)

Q3 2025

USD (m)

Q3 2026

RMB (m)

Q3 2025

RMB (m)

Revenues

897

933

6,087

6,654

Cost of Sales

660

670

4,477

4,776

Other costs

10

6

65

43

Gross profit

228

257

1,545

1,835

% of revenue

25.4 %

27.6 %

25.4 %

27.6 %

Selling & Distribution expenses

149

152

1,013

1,085

General & Administrative expenses

39

37

263

265

Research & Development expenses

11

13

76

90

Other operating expenses

(2)

(1)

(16)

(7)

Total operating expenses

197

201

1,336

1,434

% of revenue

21.9 %

21.5 %

21.9 %

21.5 %

Operating income (EBIT)

31

56

209

401

% of revenue

3.4 %

6.0 %

3.4 %

6.0 %

Financial expenses

57

68

386

483

Loss before taxes

(26)

(11)

(177)

(82)

Taxes on Income

48

8

324

61

Net loss

(74)

(20)

(501)

(142)

% of revenue

(8.2 %)

(2.1 %)

-8.2 %

(2.1 %)

Adjustments

41

28

277

200

Reported net loss

(115)

(48)

(777)

(342)

% of revenue

(12.8 %)

(5.1 %)

-12.8 %

(5.1 %)

Adjusted EBITDA

93

120

632

856

% of revenue

10.4 %

12.9 %

10.4 %

12.9 %

Adjusted EPS[5] - Basic

(0.0317)

(0.0086)

(0.2150)

(0.0611)

- Diluted

(0.0317)

(0.0086)

(0.2150)

(0.0611)

Reported EPS 6 - Basic

(0.0492)

(0.0206)

(0.3337)

(0.1470)

- Diluted

(0.0492)

(0.0206)

(0.3337)

(0.1470)

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement for the First Nine Months


Adjusted [6]

9M 2026

USD (m)

9M 2025

USD (m)

9M 2026

RMB (m)

9M 2025

RMB (m)

Revenues

2,997

3,025

20,564

21,678

Cost of Sales

2,111

2,129

14,481

15,260

Other costs

26

18

178

126

Gross profit

860

878

5,904

6,292

% of revenue

28.7 %

29.0 %

28.7 %

29.0 %

Selling & Distribution expenses

499

474

3,422

3,396

General & Administrative expenses

120

113

824

811

Research & Development expenses

42

43

287

306

Other operating expenses

(8)

11

(55)

81

Total operating expenses

653

641

4,479

4,595

% of revenue

21.8 %

21.2 %

21.8 %

21.2 %

Operating income (EBIT)

207

237

1,425

1,698

% of revenue

6.9 %

7.8 %

6.9 %

7.8 %

Financial expenses

174

204

1,195

1,460

Income before taxes

33

33

230

238

Taxes on Income

44

4

293

26

Net profit (loss)

(11)

29

(63)

212

% of revenue

(0.4 %)

1.0 %

(0.3 %)

1.0 %

Adjustments

42

89

282

635

Reported net loss

(53)

(59)

(345)

(423)

% of revenue

(1.8 %)

(2.0 %)

(1.7 %)

(2.0 %)

Adjusted EBITDA

395

430

2,712

3,082

% of revenue

13.2 %

14.2 %

13.2 %

14.2 %

Adjusted EPS[7] - Basic

(0.0046)

0.0127

(0.0269)

0.0910

- Diluted

(0.0046)

0.0127

(0.0269)

0.0910

Reported EPS 8 - Basic

(0.0226)

(0.0254)

(0.1480)

(0.1815)

- Diluted

(0.0226)

(0.0254)

(0.1480)

(0.1815)

Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet


Sep 30

2026

USD (m)

Sep 30

2025

USD (m)

Sep 30

2026

RMB (m)

Sep 30

2025

RMB (m)

Assets





Current assets:





Cash at bank and on hand

363

526

2,444

3,734

Bills and accounts receivable

1,264

1,198

8,512

8,511

Inventories

1,657

1,684

11,163

11,969

Other current assets, receivables and
prepaid expenses

216

288

1,453

2,049

Total current assets

3,500

3,696

23,571

26,263

Non-current assets:





Fixed assets, net

1,481

1,600

9,976

11,370

Rights of use assets

80

77

537

548

Intangible assets, net

1,286

1,324

8,659

9,407

Deferred tax assets

183

204

1,234

1,453

Other non-current assets

121

125

817

890

Total non-current assets

3,151

3,331

21,222

23,668

Total assets

6,651

7,027

44,793

49,931






Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Loans and credit from banks and other
lenders

1,081

1,181

7,278

8,393

Bills and accounts payable

760

838

5,117

5,957

Other current liabilities

845

861

5,694

6,119

Total current liabilities

2,686

2,881

18,090

20,469

Long-term liabilities:





Loans and credit from banks and other
lenders

160

203

1,077

1,443

Debentures

740

743

4,986

5,281

Deferred tax liabilities

27

29

183

205

Employee benefits

82

76

549

537

Other long-term liabilities

473

499

3,188

3,543

Total long-term liabilities

1,482

1,549

9,984

11,009

Total liabilities

4,168

4,430

28,074

31,477






Equity





Total equity

2,482

2,597

16,719

18,453

Total liabilities and equity

6,651

7,027

44,793

49,931

Abridged Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the Third Quarter



Q3 2026

USD (m)

Q3 2025

USD (m)

Q3 2026

RMB (m)

Q3 2025

RMB (m)

Cash flow from operating activities:





Cash flow from operating activities

94

89

635

635

Cash flow from operating activities

94

89

635

635






Investing activities:





Acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets

(37)

(39)

(249)

(276)

Net cash received from sale of fixed assets, intangible
assets and others

4

4

26

29

Other investing activities

(2)

(8)

(17)

(60)

Cash flow from investing activities

(35)

(43)

(240)

(307)






Financing activities:





Receipt of loans from banks and other
lenders

328

30

2,226

210

Repayment of loans from banks and other
lenders

(395)

(78)

(2,678)

(557)

Interest payment and other

(25)

(24)

(171)

(172)

Other financing activities

(27)

67

(182)

477

Cash flow from financing activities

(119)

(6)

(805)

(41)

Effects of exchange rate movement on cash and cash
equivalents

0

0

(27)

(23)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(60)

41

(437)

264

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

414

463

2,819

3,316

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

354

504

2,382

3,580






Free Cash Flow

33

22

224

157

Abridged Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the First Nine Months



9M 2026

USD (m)

9M 2025

USD (m)

9M 2026

RMB (m)

9M 2025

RMB (m)

Cash flow from operating activities:





Cash flow from operating activities

194

331

1,305

2,374

Cash flow from operating activities

194

331

1,305

2,374






Investing activities:





Acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets

(106)

(121)

(729)

(866)

Net cash received from sale of fixed assets, intangible
assets and others

71

6

490

46

Acquisition of subsidiaries

0

(8)

0

(56)

Other investing activities

20

(9)

136

(66)

Cash flow from investing activities

(16)

(131)

(103)

(942)






Financing activities:





Receipt of loans from banks and other lenders

467

366

3,186

2,625

Repayment of loans from banks and other lenders

(732)

(510)

(4,989)

(3,665)

Interest payment and other

(94)

(97)

(646)

(699)

Other financing activities

57

47

394

330

Cash flow from financing activities

(303)

(196)

(2,056)

(1,408)

Effects of exchange rate movement on cash and cash
equivalents

2

2

(118)

(28)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(123)

5

(971)

(4)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

477

499

3,353

3,584

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

354

504

2,382

3,580

Free Cash Flow

87

112

578

807

Notes to Abridged Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 1: Basis of preparation

Basis of presentation and accounting policies: The abridged consolidated financial statements for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 incorporate the financial statements of ADAMA Ltd. and of all of its subsidiaries (the "Company"), including Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. ("Solutions") and its subsidiaries.

The Company has adopted the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises (ASBE) issued by the Ministry of Finance (the "MoF") and the implementation guidance, interpretations and other relevant provisions issued or revised subsequently by the MoF (collectively referred to as "ASBE").

The abridged consolidated financial statements contained in this release are presented in both Chinese Renminbi (RMB), as the Company's shares are traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, as well as in United States dollars ($) as this is the major currency in which the Company's business is conducted. For the purposes of this release, a customary convenience translation has been used for the translation from RMB to US dollars, with Income Statement and Cash Flow items being translated using the quarterly average exchange rate, and Balance Sheet items being translated using the exchange rate at the end of the period.

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimated.

Note 2: Abridged Financial Statements

For ease of use, the financial statements shown in this release have been abridged as follows:

Abridged Consolidated Income Statement:

  • "Gross profit" in this release is revenue less costs of goods sold, taxes and surcharges, inventory impairment and other idleness charges (in addition to those already included in costs of goods sold); part of the idleness charges is removed in the Adjusted financial statements
  • "Other operating expenses" includes impairment losses (not including inventory impairment); gain (loss) from sale of assets and non-operating income and expenses
  • "Operating expenses" in this release differ from those in the formally reported financial statements in that certain transportation costs have been reclassified from COGS to Operating Expenses.
  • "Financial expenses" includes net financing expenses and gains/losses from changes in fair value.

Abridged Consolidated Balance Sheet:

  • "Other current assets, receivables and prepaid expenses" includes financial assets held for trading; financial assets in respect of derivatives; prepayments; other receivables; and other current assets
  • "Fixed assets, net" includes fixed assets and construction in progress
  • "Intangible assets, net" includes intangible assets and goodwill
  • "Other non-current assets" includes other equity investments; long-term equity investments; long-term receivables; investment property; and other non-current assets
  • "Loans and credit from banks and other lenders" includes short-term loans and non-current liabilities due within one year
  • "Other current liabilities" includes financial liabilities in respect of derivatives; payables for employee benefits, taxes, interest, dividends and others; advances from customers and other current liabilities
  • "Other long-term liabilities" includes long-term payables, provisions, deferred income and other non-current liabilities

Income Statement Adjustments



Q3 2026

USD (m)

Q3 2025

USD (m)

Q3 2026

RMB (m)

Q3 2025

RMB (m)

Reported Net Loss

(115)

(48)

(777)

(342)

Adjustments to COGS & Operating Expenses:





1. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related
costs

4

4

24

25

2. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017
ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash)

5

6

37

39

3. ASBEs classifications COGS impact

(20)

(22)

(139)

(154)

4. ASBEs classifications OPEX impact

20

22

139

154

5. Fixed asset impairments related to improvement of operational
efficiency

23

1

154

9

7. Restructuring and advisory costs

7

16

46

112

8. Other

3

0

20

1

Total Adjustments to Operating Income (EBIT)

41

26

280

186

Total Adjustments to EBITDA

6

16

42

114

Adjustments to Financing Expenses:





9. Non-cash adjustment related to put options revaluation

0

4

2

28

12. Other financing expenses

0

(1)

0

(4)

Adjustments to Taxes:





Taxes impact

(1)

(1)

(5)

(10)

Total Adjustments to Net Loss

41

28

277

200

Adjusted Net Loss

(74)

(20)

(501)

(142)



9M 2026

USD (m)

9M 2025

USD (m)

9M 2026

RMB (m)

9M 2025

RMB (m)

Reported Net Loss

(53)

(59)

(345)

(423)

Adjustments to COGS & Operating Expenses:





1. Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related
costs

11

11

74

77

2. Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017
ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash)

16

16

113

117

3. ASBEs classifications COGS impact

(75)

(78)

(512)

(559)

4. ASBEs classifications OPEX impact

75

78

512

559

5. Fixed asset impairments related to improvement of operational
efficiency

35

1

236

9

6. Capital gain from sale of a subsidiary's logistics center in Israel

(37)

-

(254)

-

7. Restructuring and advisory costs

13

45

90

321

8. Other

6

8

41

59

Total Adjustments to Operating Income (EBIT)

44

81

300

583

Total Adjustments to EBITDA

(22)

53

(154)

375

Adjustments to Financing Expenses:





9. Non-cash adjustment related to put options revaluation

(1)

7

(4)

48

10. Repurchase of debentures by a controlled subsidiary

-

9

-

68

11. Arbitration decision related to a controlled subsidiary

-

(4)

-

(32)

12. Other financing expenses

-

(2)

-

(12)

Adjustments to Taxes:





Taxes impact

(2)

(3)

(14)

(21)

Total Adjustments to Net Loss

42

89

282

635

Adjusted Net Profit (loss)

(11)

29

(63)

212


Notes:

1.Amortization of acquisition-related PPA and other acquisition related costs: Amortization of acquisition-related PPA (non-
cash) and other acquisition-related costs: Related mainly to the non-cash amortization of intangible assets created as part of
the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) on acquisitions, with no impact on the ongoing performance of the companies acquired, as
well as other M&A-related costs.

2.Amortization of Transfer assets received and written-up due to 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta transaction (non-cash): The
proceeds from the Divestment of crop protection products in connection with the approval by the EU Commission of the acquisition
of Syngenta by ChemChina, net of taxes and transaction expenses, were paid to Syngenta in return for the transfer of a portfolio
of products in Europe of similar nature and economic value. Since the products acquired from Syngenta are of the same nature
and with the same net economic value as those divested, and since in 2018 the Company adjusted for the one-time gain that it
made on the divested products, the additional amortization charge incurred due to the written-up value of the acquired assets is
also adjusted to present a consistent view of Divestment and Transfer transactions, which had no net impact on the underlying
economic performance of the Company. These additional amortization charges will continue until 2032 but at a reducing rate, yet
will still be at a meaningful level until 2028.

3.& 4. ASBEs classifications COGS and OPEX impact: according to the ASBE guidelines [IAS 37], certain items (specifically
certain transportation costs) are classified under COGS.

5. ?Fixed assets and inventory impairments: As part of the Company's strategic direction to enhance operational efficiency, the
Company decided to focus on high-performing facilities. Consequently, after evaluating their net book value and recoverable
amount, the Company recorded impairments for certain facilities with lower operational efficiency. Related to the closing of these
facilities, the Company recorded inventory impairments as some of the defective inventories could no longer be reprocessed.

6. Capital gain from sale of a subsidiary's logistics center in Israel: A subsidiary of the Company sold a logistic center in Israel
as part of optimizing its asset base and received capital gain

7.Restructuring and advisory costs: The Company initiated its Fight Forward transformation plan in early 2024. Part of the plan
includes restructuring its organizational structure, workforce and managerial processes, and as a result thereof, the Company
recorded restructuring and advisory costs.

8. Other: included accelerated depreciation associated with operational efficiency improvement project, soil clean-up and
remediation and litigation settlements.

9.Non-cash adjustment related to put options revaluation: expenses/income due to revaluation of put options attributed to
minority stake in subsidiaries.

10.Repurchase of debentures by a controlled subsidiary: As part of strengthening its debt structure, a subsidiary of the Company
repurchased a significant part of its bond principal in Q2 2025 for the purpose of improving its long-term financing structure and
efficiency. A loss was recorded due to the premium between the buyback price and its issuance price.

11.Arbitration decision related to a controlled subsidiary: An arbitration case related to a controlled subsidiary incurred a one-
time income in 2025.

Exchange Rate Data for the Company's Principal Functional Currencies



September 30


Q3 Average


9M Average

2026

2025

Change


2026

2025

Change


2026

2025

Change

EUR/USD

1.135

1.174

-3.30 %


1.151

1.168

-1.47 %


1.161

1.116

4.09 %

USD/BRL

5.181

5.319

-2.59 %


5.136

5.447

-5.71 %


5.151

5.653

-8.88 %

USD/PLN

3.845

3.632

5.88 %


3.758

3.647

3.05 %


3.678

3.800

-3.22 %

USD/ZAR

16.447

17.301

-4.94 %


16.290

17.627

-7.59 %


16.257

18.135

-10.35 %

AUD/USD

0.697

0.661

5.44 %


0.706

0.654

7.96 %


0.703

0.641

9.79 %

GBP/USD

1.326

1.343

-1.27 %


1.344

1.348

-0.30 %


1.344

1.313

2.38 %

USD/ILS

3.063

3.306

-7.35 %


3.019

3.363

-10.22 %


3.035

3.520

-13.78 %

USD L 3M

4.08 %

4.00 %

+0.08pp


3.78 %

4.19 %

-0.41pp


3.71 %

4.26 %

-0.55pp



September 30


Q3 Average


9M Average

2026

2025

Change


2026

2025

Change


2026

2025

Change

USD/RMB

6.735

7.106

-5.21 %


6.782

7.129

-4.86 %


6.858

7.165

-4.29 %

EUR/RMB

7.641

8.341

-8.38 %


7.806

8.326

-6.25 %


7.963

7.995

-0.41 %

RMB/BRL

0.769

0.749

2.77 %


0.757

0.764

-0.89 %


0.751

0.789

-4.79 %

RMB/PLN

0.571

0.511

11.70 %


0.554

0.512

8.31 %


0.536

0.530

1.12 %

RMB/ZAR

2.442

2.435

0.29 %


2.402

2.473

-2.86 %


2.371

2.531

-6.33 %

AUD/RMB

4.695

4.696

-0.03 %


4.790

4.663

2.72 %


4.822

4.590

5.07 %

GBP/RMB

8.928

9.545

-6.46 %


9.118

9.611

-5.12 %


9.220

9.407

-1.98 %

RMB/ILS

0.455

0.465

-2.26 %


0.445

0.472

-5.64 %


0.443

0.491

-9.92 %

RMB Shibor 3M

1.430 %

1.58 %

-0.15pp


1.430 %

1.56 %

-0.13pp


1.474 %

1.68 %

-0.206pp

Forward looking statement:

This press release published by ADAMA Ltd. or ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (together the "Company") is for marketing and information purposes only, and contains forward-looking statements which are based on Company's management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company's management. By this press release, the Company does not intend to give, and the press release does not constitute professional or business advice or an offer or recommendation to perform any transaction in the Company's securities. The accuracy, completeness and/or adequacy of the content of this press release, as well as any estimation and/or assessment included in this press release, if at all, is not warranted or guaranteed and the Company disclaims any intention and/or obligation to comply with such content. The Company shall not be liable for any loss, claim, liability or damage of any kind resulting from your reliance on, or reference to, any detail, fact or opinion presented herein. The Company's assessments are based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and may not be realized or be realized in a different manner than the Company estimates, inter alia, due to factors out of the Company's control, including the risk factors listed in the Company's annual reports and changes in the industry or potential operations of the Company's competitors. Any content contained herein shall not constitute or be construed as any regulatory, valuation, legal, tax, accounting and investment advice or any advice of any kind or any part of it, nor shall they constitute or be construed as any recommendation, solicitation, offer or commitment (or any part of it) to buy, sell, subscribe for or underwrite any securities, provide any credit or insurance or engage in any transactions. Before entering into any transactions, you shall ensure that you fully understand the potential risks and returns of such transactions. Before making such decisions, you shall consult the advisors you think necessary, including your accountant, investment advisor and legal and tax specialists. The Company and its affiliates, controlling persons, directors, officials, partners, employees, agents, representatives or their advisors shall not assume any responsibilities of any kind (including negligence or others) for the use of and reliance on such information by you or any person to whom such information are provided.

[1] Sources: Agbioinvestor, The CP Industry report - Market review: 2025. June 2026, internal sources

[2] Excluding the manufacture and sale of certain basic chemicals, sales in China decreased by 5% in 9M 2026

[3] Reported operating expenses include Sales and Marketing, General and Administration and R&D and include credit and other asset impairments (not inventory), other operating income and expenses as well as income from disposal of assets.

[4] For an analysis of the differences between the adjusted income statement items and the income statement items as reported in the financial statements, see below "Analysis of Gaps between Adjusted Income Statement and Income Statement in Financial Statements".

[5] The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in both Q3 2026 and 2025 is 2,329.8 million shares.

[6] For an analysis of the differences between the adjusted income statement items and the income statement items as reported in the financial statements, see below "Analysis of Gaps between Adjusted Income Statement and Income Statement in Financial Statements".

[7] The number of shares used to calculate both basic and diluted earnings per share in both 9M 2026 and 2025 is 2,329.8 million shares.

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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