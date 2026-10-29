Citeline Provides LEO Pharma with R&D Data via AI Integration

How does Pharmaprojects data reveal drug trends, competition and opportunities?

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citeline, a Norstella company and leading provider of clinical, drug and commercial intelligence for the life sciences industry, continues its partnership with LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, to provide pharmaceutical pipeline intelligence.

Information on drugs in development is ingested from Citeline's Pharmaprojects database into LEO Pharma's proprietary AI tool, the Innoviewer, supporting LEO Pharma in monitoring industry competition as well as identifying market opportunities for partnerships, licensing and acquisitions.

Pharmaprojects contains 90,000 drug profiles - including 20,000 in active development - delivering a complete view of the global R&D pipeline across diseases, drugs, and companies. Spanning the drug development lifecycle from early discovery to launch, Pharmaprojects data also reveals medical device and AI-driven health trends.

"For over forty years, Pharmaprojects has provided the industry with timely, accurate and comprehensive information for drugs in development," says Suzanne Caruso, President, Citeline Clinical, Regulatory and Strategic Intelligence at Norstella. "Our data is curated by subject-matter experts who not only track trends but analyze them, too. This enables our customers, like LEO Pharma, to make highly informed business decisions. And with our API, we offer a seamless way for customers to integrate our gold-standard data into their own platforms."

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Citeline, integrating external data with our internal knowledge about skin biology and dermatology to help power our machine-assisted asset scouting and evaluation," says Mikkel Lundorf, Digital Lead, External Innovation, LEO Pharma A/S.

To learn more about Pharmaprojects, visit Citeline.com.

About Citeline

Citeline, backed by the strength of Norstella, the AI company for biopharma's highest-stakes decisions, powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical-, commercial- and regulatory-related decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Citeline's global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical and medtech industries, covering them all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts and more. For more information on one of the world's most trusted health science partners, visit Citeline and follow on LinkedIn and X.

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