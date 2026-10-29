Diversatek Healthcare: MiVu Mucosal Integrity Testing System Marks 25,000 Procedures Performed

A procedural milestone reflecting the growing adoption of mucosal integrity testing for aiding physicians in the diagnosis of GERD, EoE, and Non-GERD during routine endoscopy.

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Diversatek Healthcare announced that the MiVu Mucosal Integrity Testing System has surpassed 25,000 procedures performed, marking a significant milestone for its clinical adoption nationwide. MiVu delivers objective, point-of-care data during endoscopy that differentiates GERD, EoE, and Non-GERD, supporting diagnostic confidence and real-time treatment decisions for gastrointestinal providers.

What is Mucosal Integrity Testing?

The MiVu Mucosal Integrity Testing System utilizes a disposable Endo Cap attached to the endoscope to measure mucosal impedance during an upper endoscopy. In less than two minutes, MiVu delivers a physiologic assessment of the esophageal mucosa, generating distinct color-coded patterns that help gastroenterologists differentiate GERD, EoE, and Non-GERD. This clinical guide highlights how MiVu results, combined with patient history and other clinical findings, support informed decision-making at the point of care.

Clinical Evidence Supporting Mucosal Integrity Testing

Published clinical data have demonstrated 100% sensitivity for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and 95% specificity for GERD with the MiVu Mucosal Integrity Testing System. MiVu is supported by an expanding body of peer-reviewed studies and articles evaluating the role of assessing mucosal impedance in the diagnosis and management of esophageal diseases.

Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery: "Role of Mucosal Impedance in Assessment of the Reflux Barrier After Nissen Fundoplication"

Annals of Surgery: "Mucosal Impedance in the Diagnosis and Surgical Management of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease"

Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology: "Long-Term Reflux Outcomes-A Pragmatic Study of Mucosal Integrity Testing"

Growing Adoption of MiVu Mucosal Integrity Testing

"Reaching 25,000 procedures performed is an important milestone for MiVu and reflects the growing clinical understanding and patient benefit of mucosal integrity testing by gastroenterologists," said Stuart Tallmadge, Vice President of Diversatek Healthcare. "As a point-of-care diagnostic tool, MiVu enables clinicians to assess esophageal conditions and make informed treatment decisions with patients during the same visit."

For more information on adopting the MiVu Mucosal Integrity Testing System in a healthcare facility, connect with a local Diversatek Healthcare Territory Manager.

About Diversatek Healthcare

Diversatek Healthcare offers innovative gastrointestinal diagnostic testing systems and high-performance devices, backed by exceptional service and expertise. They deliver tailored product solutions and comprehensive clinical education to help GI providers advance care and expand what is possible in gastroenterology. Diversatek Healthcare is a subsidiary of Diversatek, Inc. with global headquarters in Milwaukee, WI, and operations in Colorado, Vietnam, Brazil, and Belgium. Find additional company information at diversatekhealthcare.com.

Media Contact

Amy Swenson

Marketing Communications Manager

Phone: +1 414 755 4841

Email: aswenson@diversatek.com

SOURCE: Diversatek Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mivu-mucosal-integrity-testing-system-marks-25-000-procedures-perform-1242616