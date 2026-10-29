Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Bann naht: Pentagon sperrt China-Metalle - dieser Nickel-Explorer reagiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:02
1,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2601,32018:35
Dow Jones News
29.10.2026 17:03 Uhr
284 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
29-Oct-2026 / 15:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IRISH 
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY              
 
LEI: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:  GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 27/10/2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 29/10/2026 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Above 3% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.06%           0.02%        3.08%      524,442,218 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 2.95%           0.02%        2.98%        
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
          Number of voting rightsix   % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                                     
 
ISIN code (if    Direct     Indirect    Direct                         Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BJ34P519            16,040,050                               3.06% 

                16,040,050                               3.06% 
SUBTOTAL A 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the  % of voting 
instrument      datex   Conversion    instrument is exercised/converted.           rights 
                 Periodxi 
 
 
Securities Lending  Open             600                          0.0001% 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1   600                          0.0001% 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/     Physical or cash     Number of voting   % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion Period settlementxii      rights        rights 
                  xi 
 
 
Swap          9/29/2036            Cash            35,833        0.01% 
 
Swap          10/11/2027           Cash            31,455        0.01% 
 
Swap          10/25/2027           Cash            21,093        0.004% 
 
Swap          10/27/2036           Cash            6,599        0.001% 
 
Swap          11/19/2026           Cash            1,327        0.0003% 
 
                                                       
                           SUBTOTAL B.2 
                                   96,307        0.02% 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 

         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold 
 
 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                                          
(UK) L.L.C. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs                                          
Group UK Limited 
 
 
Goldman Sachs             3.06                              3.08 
International 

The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
Goldman Sachs &                                         
Co. LLC 

The Goldman 
Sachs Group,                                           
Inc. 
 
 
GSAM Holdings                                          
LLC 
 
 
Goldman Sachs 
Asset                                              
Management, L.P.

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

12. Additional informationxvi:

Please note, the total amount of voting rights has been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact:

gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

Done at Bengaluru, on 29/10/2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 447924 
EQS News ID:  2424858 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2424858&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 11:32 ET (15:32 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.