Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Q3 2026: Revenue up 19%, EBIT up 44% and Acquisition of Playrion Completed

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 50/2026 (October 29, 2026)

Trophy Games Development A/S ("Trophy Games") today publishes its Q3 Update 2026 for the period July 1 to September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 delivered revenue of DKK 47.5m, EBITDA of DKK 10.0m and EBIT of DKK 7.2m, with both margins improving year-on-year. On September 30, 2026, Trophy Games completed the acquisition of Playrion SASU, the largest acquisition in the company's history. The full-year guidance for 2026, which was raised on September 25, 2026 in connection with the acquisition, is maintained.

Highlights Q3 2026

Revenue of DKK 47.5m, up 19% (Q3 2025: DKK 40.1m).

EBITDA of DKK 10.0m, up 31% (Q3 2025: DKK 7.7m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 21% (Q3 2025: 19%).

EBIT of DKK 7.2m, up 44% (Q3 2025: DKK 5.0m), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 15% (Q3 2025: 12%).

Truck Manager remained the primary growth driver, with revenue up 45% to DKK 14.1m (Q3 2025: DKK 9.7m).

Cash position of DKK 49.9m as of September 30, 2026 and no interest-bearing debt, following the payment for Playrion.

Highlights Year-to-Date 2026

Revenue of DKK 133.5m, up 56% (YTD 2025: DKK 85.4m).

EBITDA of DKK 26.1m, up 51% (YTD 2025: DKK 17.3m).

EBIT of DKK 16.7m, up 67% (YTD 2025: DKK 10.0m).

Comment from the CEO

"The third quarter was transformational for Trophy Games. We grew revenue by 19% and significantly improved our earnings, and with Playrion we have completed the largest acquisition in our company's history. We are monetising our players significantly better, and we enter the final quarter of 2026 with our strongest product portfolio and pipeline to date," says Søren Gleie, Founder and CEO of Trophy Games.

Acquisition of Playrion SASU

On September 30, 2026, Trophy Games closed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Paris-based Playrion SASU from Paradox Interactive AB. Playrion is known for the mobile games Airlines Manager and Airport Simulator: First Class and generates annual revenue of ~EUR 4.0m (~DKK 30m). The upfront cash consideration of EUR 2.25m (~DKK 16.8m) was fully funded from existing cash reserves. Playrion is consolidated from October 1, 2026.

Guidance 2026 Maintained

In connection with the acquisition of Playrion, Trophy Games raised its full-year guidance for 2026 on September 25, 2026 (Company Announcement no. 49/2026). The revised guidance, which includes Playrion's results for Q4, is maintained:

Previous 2026 Guidance Guidance 2026 (Maintained) YTD Q3 2026 Revenue DKK 150-167m DKK 170-180m DKK 133.5m EBITDA DKK 28-36m DKK 29-35m DKK 26.1m EBIT DKK 18-24m DKK 18-24m DKK 16.7m

Q4 will include the first full quarter of Playrion's results, while The Ranchers is expected to contribute less than in Q3. Marketing spend is expected to be reduced in Q4, as return on ad spend typically weakens around Black Friday and Christmas.

The full Q3 Update 2026 is attached to this announcement and available at Investor · Trophy Games

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games develops and operates games built around real-world interests. The Company applies a repeatable development approach across its portfolio, supported by a shared technology platform and codebase. Its portfolio includes titles such as Airline Manager, Truck Manager and Farm Manager.

Trophy Games is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and was founded in 2006.

Visit us at trophy-games.com & managergaming.com

Attachments

TG Q3 Update 2026

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-q3-2026-revenue-up-19-ebit-up-44-and-acquisition-of-1243627