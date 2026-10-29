Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, announces that Henry Tang has resigned from its Board of Directors (the "Board") following his acceptance of a new leadership opportunity with Hypersonica.

Mr. Tang's new role involves significant responsibilities supporting the establishment and growth of Hypersonica's Canadian operations. In light of these commitments, he has determined that stepping down from the Board will allow him to devote the attention required to this next stage of his career.

Colin Keddy, President of Metaguest, commented, "Henry has brought valuable technical expertise and insight to our Board, and we are grateful for his contributions. We recognize the significance of this opportunity and fully support his decision to focus on his new responsibilities. We wish Henry every success and look forward to maintaining our relationship. We would welcome the opportunity to work together again in the future."

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge, all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

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