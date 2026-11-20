Third-quarter EBITDA increases 99% over the preceding quarter to $197,733

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, announces its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, together with the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 19, 2026.

Metaguest reported EBITDA of $197,733 for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 99.2% from $99,273 in the second quarter, marking its second consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $190,179. EBITDA for the corresponding quarter of 2025 was $(328,288).

The Company also recorded net income of $66,734 for the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $494,449 in Q3 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, EBITDA improved to $237,282, compared with $(858,506) in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $220,613. The Company's nine-month net loss decreased by approximately 86%, from $1,305,425 to $180,748.

These improvements reflect the Company's ongoing cost-management initiatives, organizational changes and strengthened financial oversight.

Management Commentary

Colin Keddy, President and Director of Metaguest, commented:

"Our third-quarter results reflect the progress we have made in strengthening the Company's financial and operating structure. Achieving a second consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA, with a substantial increase over the preceding quarter, demonstrates the impact of our efforts to streamline operations and manage costs while maintaining our established hotel distribution network.

"With a more disciplined operating structure in place, we are now focused on advancing our technology, enhancing the digital guest experience and developing additional revenue opportunities across our hotel network.

"We recognize that these initiatives will require further investment and may affect profitability in future periods. Our objective is to balance those investments with responsible financial management as we work toward building a stronger and more scalable business."

Hotel Partner Network and Development

Metaguest has established a network of approximately 475 hotel partners across the United States and Canada, providing an existing distribution platform through which the Company intends to expand merchant participation, guest engagement and commercial opportunities.

Management intends to enhance the platform through AI-assisted services, personalized recommendations and additional digital guest engagement capabilities. These initiatives are expected to require further development expenditures, subject to available financing and technical feasibility.

As the Company increases investment in technology and development, operating expenditures may rise and could result in net losses in future periods. Management believes these investments are important to supporting the Company's longer-term growth and monetization strategy.

The Company continues to manage its liquidity and creditor obligations while evaluating additional financing opportunities. Material uncertainty remains regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, as disclosed in its interim financial statements.

Annual General and Special Meeting Results

The Company also announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders was held on November 19, 2026. All motions presented to shareholders at the meeting were approved.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their continued support.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is calculated as net income or loss before interest and accretion, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted to exclude gains or losses arising from the recognition, derecognition or modification of financial instruments.

The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure. Figures are in Canadian dollars.

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9 Months 2026 9 Months 2025 Net income (loss) $66,734 $(494,449) $(180,748) $(1,305,425) Interest and accretion 41,262 63,611 148,820 139,270 Depreciation and amortization 89,737 102,550 269,210 307,649 EBITDA $197,733 $(328,288) $237,282 $(858,506) Gain on financial instruments (7,554) - (16,669) - Adjusted EBITDA $190,179 $(328,288) $220,613 $(858,506)

For comparison, EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $99,273; the increase to $197,733 in the third quarter was $98,460, or approximately 99.2%.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures that do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses these measures to assess operating performance before financing-related charges, depreciation and amortization, and certain financial-instrument accounting gains and losses.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Company's planned technology development, anticipated expenditures, expansion of commercial opportunities and potential financing activities. Such information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the availability of financing, technical feasibility and market adoption. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including financing constraints, development challenges, operating costs and market conditions. There can be no assurance that the Company's planned initiatives will be completed or achieve their intended results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge, all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services or to invest, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

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