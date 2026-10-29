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Portugal Pathways Outlines Residency Planning and Multi-Country Living



29.10.2026 / 17:22 CET/CEST

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LISBON, PORTUGAL - October 29, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Portugal Pathways, an integrated information, introductions and advisory platform supporting international clients with residency and relocation planning in Portugal, has set out the physical-presence requirements that determine whether holding residency rights in more than one country works in practice. Those requirements differ substantially between Portuguese residency routes. Portugal's Golden Visa residency-by-investment programme sets its presence requirement as a condition of renewal: seven days in the first year, consecutive or not, and 14 days in each subsequent two-year period, commonly summarised as on average approximately seven days per year. These are conditions attached to renewing the permit, not an entitlement to it. The figures are subject to legislative change, and renewal remains subject to AIMA assessment. Portuguese law sets no minimum stay for the D7 and D8 routes. A separate absence rule applies to temporary residence permits, which may be cancelled where the holder is absent from Portugal without valid reasons for six consecutive months or eight non-consecutive months, counted over the permit's validity. Both routes are intended for people relocating to Portugal, and the Golden Visa presence figures do not apply to them. AIMA states an exception to the absence rule only for the permanent investment permit, and does not set out how it applies to the temporary Golden Visa permit. Temporary Golden Visa holders should confirm the applicable absence rules with AIMA or a qualified immigration professional before planning extended absences. A Portuguese residence permit provides access to Portugal and visa-free travel in the other Schengen states for short stays, generally up to 90 days in any 180-day period, under current rules. Residence, employment and establishment rights in other EU countries remain subject to the laws of those countries. Property purchase is not among Portugal's qualifying investment categories and has not been since the end of 2023. Some other programmes, Greece among them, continue to offer property-based routes. Portugal's Nationality Law was revised under Lei Organica n.º 1/2026, in force 19 May 2026. The qualifying residency period for citizenship now differs by nationality and depends on the legislation in force at the time. Residency is granted first; eligibility to apply for permanent residency or citizenship is a separate, later and conditional step, subject to meeting all legal requirements and to approval by the Portuguese authorities. For many internationally mobile clients, the renewable residency permit is itself the objective. In early October 2026, Minister of the Presidency Antonio Leitao Amaro told parliament's Constitutional Affairs committee that AIMA had processed 6,000 of 46,000 pending Golden Visa applications, approximately 13 per cent, with around 30,000 biometric appointments scheduled. Estimates of waiting times vary: IMI's second-quarter 2026 survey recorded an average of 50.4 months, while practitioners quote 14 to 18 months for new filings. Processing timelines vary and remain subject to government administration and application volumes. "Despite geopolitical issues worldwide, Portugal continues to be stable, safe, and economically resilient. These qualities remain key drivers for individuals and families pursuing a secure and vibrant future in the country," said Paul Stannard, Chairman and Founder of Portugal Pathways. Portugal Pathways provides introductions to appropriately qualified regulated professionals for the residency, tax and legal questions that arise when a client lives across more than one jurisdiction. For more information, visit portugalpathways.io . Portugal Pathways provides general information and introductions and does not offer regulated investment, tax, legal or immigration advice. Residency approval is discretionary and subject to AIMA review and applicable Portuguese law. Tax residency is determined separately from immigration residency according to Portuguese tax law and individual circumstances. The value of luxury new homes and qualifying investments may rise or fall; past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Where investment routes for the Golden Visa are referenced, investments are offered by independent, regulated fund managers; capital is at risk. Qualifying routes, investment thresholds, physical presence requirements and naturalisation timelines are subject to Portuguese legislation and may change. Readers should obtain independent professional advice before making decisions about investment, residency, citizenship, tax residency, luxury new home acquisitions or estate or succession planning. About Portugal Pathways Portugal Pathways is an integrated information, introductions and advisory platform. The firm has supported hundreds of Golden Visa residency-by-investment applications through its professional network of licensed immigration lawyers and regulated fund managers. Portugal Pathways is transparent about its remuneration, including fees or commissions arising from introductions and partner arrangements. Through buyer and investment mandates with more than 250 developers, architects, builders and designers across Portugal, the firm gives clients access to selected new-build, off-plan and off-market luxury new homes. Luxury new home acquisitions are independent of Golden Visa eligibility; the real-estate Golden Visa route closed at the end of 2023. Additional services include introductions to professionals for IFICI (Incentivo Fiscal à Investigacao Científica e Inovacao, Portugal's Tax Incentive for Scientific Research and Innovation) applications, a regime with narrower and more targeted eligibility than the closed NHR scheme. Other services include post-NHR long-term planning, private healthcare access, foreign currency exchange, and relocation co-ordination. Media contact: Oakie Britcher / otto_press_release+695537@searchatlas.com / +1-00000000

News Source: Search Atlas





29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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