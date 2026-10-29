Founder of W. R. Berkley Corporation to be honored posthumously at the Global Insurance Forum in London

The International Insurance Society (IIS) has named William R. Berkley, founder of W. R. Berkley Corporation, the 2026 Insurance Hall of Fame Laureate, recognizing a career that helped shape the modern commercial insurance industry.

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The International Insurance Society (IIS) has named William R. Berkley, founder of W. R. Berkley Corporation, the 2026 Insurance Hall of Fame Laureate, recognizing a career that helped shape the modern commercial insurance industry. Berkley, who passed away on June 9, 2026, at the age of 80, will be honored posthumously during a ceremony on Nov. 16 at the Lloyd's Building in London, England. The ceremony will take place during the 62nd Global Insurance Forum, convening Nov. 15-16.

Berkley, who passed away on June 9, 2026, at the age of 80, will be honored posthumously during a ceremony on Nov. 16 at the Lloyd's Building in London, England. The ceremony will take place during the 62nd Global Insurance Forum, convening Nov. 15-16.

The Insurance Hall of Fame recognizes leaders who have made a broad, encompassing, and lasting contribution to the insurance industry and broader society. Laureates are celebrated by their peers as visionaries and innovators who have strengthened the industry and its ability to serve society. Nominees are submitted by IIS members and evaluated for selection by the IIS Executive Council, a body of senior insurance executives and academics.

Berkley founded W. R. Berkley Corporation in 1967 while attending Harvard Business School. What began as an entrepreneurial venture grew over nearly six decades into a Fortune 500 company and one of the world's leading commercial insurance organizations. Berkley led the company as chairman and chief executive officer before becoming executive chairman in 2015.

Throughout his career, Berkley championed an entrepreneurial approach to insurance built around specialized expertise, disciplined underwriting, decentralized decision-making, and a long-term perspective. Under his leadership, W. R. Berkley Corporation established dozens of specialized insurance businesses serving customers across a wide range of industries and markets.

His influence extended well beyond the company he founded. Berkley was a longtime advocate for education and expanding opportunity. In part, this was shaped by his own experience receiving a full-tuition scholarship to New York University. He served on the NYU Board of Trustees for 30 years, including eight years as chairman. The Berkley Family Foundation continues to support the University in addition to other educational, healthcare related, and environmental causes.

"William Berkley embodied the entrepreneurial spirit and long-term vision that have driven insurance forward for generations," says Josh Landau, president of the International Insurance Society. "He built an extraordinary organization, but his legacy extends far beyond the company that bears his name. His commitment to people, education and opportunity reflected a belief in what institutions and individuals can accomplish when they invest for the long term. It is a privilege to recognize his remarkable life and enduring contributions as the 2026 Insurance Hall of Fame Laureate."

Berkley's career was also distinguished by a deep commitment to developing the next generation. From his support of higher education to the culture he established at W. R. Berkley Corporation, he emphasized individual responsibility, entrepreneurship, and the importance of creating opportunities for others to succeed.

His induction will be commemorated on Nov. 16 during the Global Insurance Forum 2026 at the Lloyd's building in London. The Forum, taking place Nov. 15-16 under the theme Turning Volatility into Value, will convene senior insurance executives from around the world to examine the forces reshaping the global insurance sector.

Berkley joins a distinguished roster of Insurance Hall of Fame Laureates whose leadership and contributions have had a lasting impact on insurance and society. Recent honorees include Evan G. Greenberg of Chubb, Prem Watsa of Fairfax Financial Holdings, Dr. Chang-Jae Shin of Kyobo Life Insurance, Larry D. Zimpleman of Principal Financial Group, and A. Greig Woodring of Reinsurance Group of America.

About the International Insurance Society

The International Insurance Society (IIS) is a nonprofit organization that brings together insurance and risk management professionals from around the world. Insurance helps businesses thrive, communities grow and people overcome hardship. The mission is simple: By providing education, recognizing excellence and supporting career growth, IIS works to foster a global community that can protect and empower society for generations to come. IIS is an affiliate of The Institutes.

About The Institutes

The Institutes are a not-for-profit dedicated to helping people and organizations succeed in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through numerous affiliated business units and brands, we educate, elevate, and connect students, professionals, and organizations by equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and collaboration they need to tackle the most complex risk management and insurance challenges. Backed by more than 115 years as a trusted knowledge partner, we empower people and organizations to create a more resilient world.

The Institutes is a registered trademark of The Institutes. All rights reserved.

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