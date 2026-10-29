LeadDesk Oyj: Juho Pakkanen appointed Chief Financial Officer of LeadDesk

LeadDesk Plc press release 29 October 2026 at 17.35 pm EET. Unofficial translation of the company release published on 29 October 2026 at 17.30 pm EET. In case the document differs from the original, the Finnish version prevails.

Juho Pakkanen appointed Chief Financial Officer of LeadDesk

LeadDesk Plc ("LeadDesk") has appointed Juho Pakkanen (M.Sc. Economics) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Group Management Team, effective 1 February 2027.

Pakkanen joins LeadDesk from Finago Group, where he has served as VP of Group Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations following Finago's acquisition of Heeros in 2025. Before the acquisition, he served for more than six years as CFO of Heeros, a software company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Earlier in his career, he served as CFO of 358 and held financial management and business controlling positions at Fonecta and FCG Finnish Consulting Group.

Pakkanen brings extensive experience in financial management, business performance management, financial planning, reporting and investor relations, particularly in the software industry.

"LeadDesk is entering an important new phase. The Telia ACE acquisition will significantly increase our scale, while we sharpen our focus on organic growth and profitability. Juho brings valuable experience from both publicly listed and private equity-owned software companies, combining strong financial leadership with hands-on expertise in business analytics and investor relations. His experience will be important as we build a more scalable LeadDesk towards our vision of becoming Europe's most trusted AI-driven, voice-first customer interaction platform," says Olli Nokso-Koivisto, CEO of LeadDesk.

"LeadDesk has built a strong position in the Nordic market and has a clear ambition to become a leading European player in AI-driven customer interactions. Its collaboration with leading AI technology companies such as AMD and QuTwo demonstrate the company's commitment to innovation. I am excited to join LeadDesk at this stage and look forward to working with the team to strengthen financial management, support strategic decision-making and drive sustainable, profitable growth," comments Juho Pakkanen.

More information

Olli Nokso-Koivisto, CEO, LeadDesk Plc

+358 44 066 5765

olli.nokso-koivisto@leaddesk.com

Certified advisor:

Oaklins Finland Ltd, tel. +358 9 6129 670

LeadDesk Plc in brief

LeadDesk is a leading European provider of cloud-based sales enablement and customer service software (CCaaS). LeadDesk cloud software, powered by artificial intelligence, improves customer experience and sales productivity. Over 30,000 customer service and sales professionals work more efficiently with LeadDesk's software products weekly. In 2025, the Group's revenue was EUR 39.4 million, most of which came from outside Finland. The Group has offices in eight European countries. LeadDesk Plc's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Finland marketplace under the ticker LEADD. www.leaddesk.com