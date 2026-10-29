Mdundo.com A/S: Decisions of Annual General Meeting in Mdundo.com A/S

29.10.2026 16:40:31 CET | Mdundo.com A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Today Thursday 29th of October 2026, at 15:00 CET, the Company held its Annual General Meeting.

Company announcement no. 18-2026

The agenda was as follows:

Report from the board of directors on the past year Presentation of the annual report and any consolidated annual report for adoption Approval of the remuneration for the board of directors for the current financial year Decision on the allocation of profit or transfer of loss in respect of the adopted annual report Election of board members Election of auditors Any proposals from the board of directors and/or shareholders Any other business

In accordance with article 8.2 of the articles of association, the board of directors appointed attorney Jette Jakobsen as chairman of the meeting.

The chairman of the meeting stated that the general meeting had been duly convened in accordance with the Danish Companies Act and the articles of association and was competent to transact the business on the agenda.

The chairman of the meeting stated that shares with a nominal value of DKK 406,029.60 were represented, corresponding to 21.05% of the total share capital of nominally DKK 1,928,826.90. In addition, the chairman of the meeting stated that the share capital represented carried 4,060,296 votes, corresponding to 21.05% of the total number of votes of 19,288,269. The votes were represented as follows:

3,535,066 votes by shareholders present in person.

525,230 votes by proxy.

0 votes by post.

Item 1

The chairman of the board of directors presented to the general meeting the board of directors' report regarding the company's business in the past financial year.

Item 2

The CEO, Martin Møller Nielsen, presented the annual report for 2025/26.

The annual report was adopted by the general meeting unanimously and with all of the votes represented at the general meeting.

Item 3

The board of directors proposed that the basic remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year 2026/27 is DKK 60,000, and that the chairman of the board receives one (1) times the basic remuneration in addition, i.e. a total of DKK 120,000 for the chairman of the board.

The proposal was adopted by the general meeting unanimously and with all of the votes represented at the general meeting.

Item 4

The board of directors proposed that the parent company's loss for the year of DKK 5,193,153 be carried forward to next year, as stated in the adopted annual report.

The proposal was adopted by the general meeting unanimously and with all of the votes represented at the general meeting.

Item 5

The board of directors proposed re-election of Jesper Vesten Drescher, Kris Senanu, Jaikaran Sawhny and Joseph Hundah to the board of directors and re-election of Jesper Vesten Drescher as chairman of the board.

The general meeting unanimously waived the requirement in section 120(3)(1) of the Danish Companies Act to provide information on other managerial positions held by the candidates in other commercial enterprises.

There were no other candidates. Jesper Vesten Drescher, Kris Senanu, Jaikaran Sawhny and Joseph Hundah were re-elected to the board of directors, and Jesper Vesten Drescher was re-elected as chairman of the board, unanimously and with all of the votes represented at the general meeting.

Item 6

The board of directors proposed re-election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor.

There were no other candidates, and EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected unanimously and with all of the votes represented at the general meeting.

Item 7

No proposals had been submitted by the board of directors or by shareholders.

Item 8

No resolutions were passed under this item.

There was no further business for consideration and, as a result, the chairman of the meeting stated that the business of the meeting had been completed, and that all proposals had been adopted unanimously and with all of the votes represented at the general meeting.

Contacts

Martin Nielsen, CEO, +4593944055, +254708911840, martin@mdundo.com

About Mdundo.com A/S

Mdundo is a leading music service for Africa with millions of people streaming and downloading music from our app and website every month. We aim to provide Africa's millions of internet users with easy access to music whilst contributing structure, legality, and income to the sector. More info: https://mdundo.com/

Mdundo.com A/S

Jagtvænget 2

2920 Charlottenlund

www.mdundo.com