Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ): Bulletin from Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB's extraordinary shareholders' meeting

Today, on 29 October 2026, Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ) held an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Stockholm. The meeting resolved the following.

The meeting approved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that Lyvia Group AB (publ) ("Lyvia") enters into share purchase agreements for the sale of all shares in the companies that have made up the so called Lyvia's Brand & Business Design segment, to a company that will be controlled by persons who are board members and managing directors (as applicable) of the companies concerned.

For further information, please contact:

Sebastian Karlsson, VD

Email: Sebastian.karlsson@ehab.group

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 29 October 2026, 17:00 CET.

About Esmaeilzadeh Holding AB (publ)

EHAB is an entrepreneurially driven investment company that invests in and develops resilient companies within selected industries. The primary focus is investments in operational groups with opportunities for both organic and acquisition-based growth. For more information, see www.ehab.group.