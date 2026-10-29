India's federal government has decided it wants more floating solar and is backing its ambition with investment and incentives. Deployed floating solar capacity in India stands at roughly 700 MW in 2026, but a new support mechanism approved by India's cabinet in July aims to see that expanded by 5 GW in a five-year period. The Pradhan Mantri Surya Sarovar Yojana (PM-SSY) scheme is a program for floating solar projects co-located with two-hour energy storage. India's federal government has budgeted INR 50.7 billion ($530 million) to support projects sanctioned between 2026-27 and 2030-31 fiscal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...