Researchers in China have investigated gallium-doped zinc oxide (GZO) as an indium-free transparent conductive oxide (TCO) for silicon heterojunction (HJT) solar cells. The approach aims to reduce manufacturing costs and reliance on scarce indium used in conventional transparent electrodes. "The high cost of indium has driven the development of indium-free alternatives to conventional TCOs for HJT solar cells," the group explained. "In this study, the structural, morphological, electrical, optical, and chemical properties of GZO films were investigated by combining in situ optical emission spectroscopy ...

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